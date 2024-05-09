Sparkling treasures to buy for prosperity this Akshaya Tritiya

Today is Akshaya Tritiya, heralding a time of prosperity and success. It’s the perfect occasion to enhance your jewellery collection with pieces that promise to make every day shine. This year, immerse yourself in a curated selection of the latest designs that blend traditional elegance with contemporary allure. From intricate gold filigree earrings to breathtaking diamond pendants, our listicle unveils exquisite pieces that are not only perfect for celebrating this auspicious day but are versatile enough to add a touch of glamour to your daily wardrobe and festive occasions.
This Akshaya Tritiya, Hazoorilal Legacy launches the Fiona Collection. Inspired by the whispered promises of spring and the passionate embrace of summer, Fiona unfolds a realm where delicate floral beauty entwines with the timeless legacy of this jewellery brand. Price on request.
I for Isharya’s latest jewellery collection crafted in luxurious 18kt gold and an array of lively materials challenges you to #HackYourStack. Its debut assortment encourages a love of accessorising through playful layering, empowering you to effortlessly curate your signature stack this Akshaya Tritiya. Price on request.
Gargi by PNGS has reimagined the jhumkas — an epitome of South Indian elegance — for the contemporary woman. Crafted with a blend of age-old techniques and contemporary flair, each pair of these Temple Jhumkas is a masterpiece in its own right. Price on request.
If you are shopping for bridal jewellery, Mirea Bridal Collection from Diahart, will be a priceless addition to your jewellery collection. This meticulously handcrafted piece using lab-grown diamonds captures the essence of romance and celebration. Price on request.
Blossom Flower Round Diamond Pendant from Avira Diamonds, a new-age jewellery brand pioneering sustainable and ethical jewellery design in India, will make for a stunning buy. Using science and technology to create lab-grown diamonds, they ensure the planet does not bear the burden of human and ecological costs of mining. Price on request.
A white gold diamond encrusted pendant ensconced around a semiprecious blue sapphire of 3.34 carats from Irasva Fine Jewellery makes for a luxurious buy. Priced at Rs 1,72,545.
Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with precious jewellery crafted in 95 percent platinum. Choose from an array of options including unique statement jewellery. The collection features divine deity pendants in platinum for those seeking sacred symbols. Platinum jewellery, blending tradition and modernity, symbolises everlasting prosperity and beauty for generations. The “Pt 950” inscription on each piece signifies the highest purity, making it a fitting choice for the celebrations. Price on request.
This Akshaya Tritiya, Challani Jewellers has in store diamond, jadau, polki and rose cut jewellery in stunning designs. And to celebrate this special day, they are raining offers for every customer.
At North Usman Road, T Nagar.
Mayil Kempu Silver Bridal Choker by Paksha by Tarinika is an essential in every Indian girl’s jewellery closet. Handcrafted with beautiful kempu and jadau stones, this is a timeless investment, and no better day to purchase this than the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Price on request.
Anmol Jewellers’ scintillating journey to create ‘a new era of design’ breathes a contemporary essence to an otherwise conventional world of jewels. This temple jewellery is a case in point, which can be passed on as a heirloom piece. Price on request.
The signature Navratan Jadau Thussi Necklace from Jaipur Jewels is crafted in 22kt gold and will be a perfect pick for an engagement, festive, mehendi, party or wedding. Price on request.
Neckpiece in diamonds in a vintage setting offset with large classic pearls from Treasures of India 1 by Poönam Soni is a collector’s piece and just the best buy this auspicious day. Price on request.
The Blue Flower from Diagold's Akshay Tritiya Collection is fashioned with the intricate Bangkok setting technique. This singular creation boasts captivating blue sapphires and meticulously crafted diamond accents. A truly extraordinary and unparalleled addition to any discerning collector's ensemble.