This Akshaya Tritiya, find your ‘good luck’ charms from these places in Kolkata

With Akshaya Tritiya this weekend, it’s time to bring some good luck charms back with you. With this time around being the most appropriate to purchase gold primarily, but also diamonds and silver, the city jewellers have a host of new collections, designs and offers to woo you with.
From heavy occasion wear to light work and casual wear, there is something for everyone. Indulge takes a look at renowned city jewellers and what’s in store for you this season.
One of the most popular and household jewellery brands of the city Senco Gold and Diamonds is known for futuristic innovations keeping in mind the traditional roots. This time around for Akshaya Tritiya they have launched gold beans along with the fourth Bangle festival. Similar to coffee beans in concept, these gold beans are an innovative concept moving beyond the regular coins.
Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds reveals, “We have had a good response at Akshay Tritiya today, where we have seen a growth of business of 7-10% in terms of value. We have seen a lot of customers coming and buying wedding jewellery, for the weddings that are either in the summer months or end of the year, expecting that the prices will go up. A very good number of customers also came to buy jewellery for themselves or the family, especially light weight & everyday wear.”
Available in store. Price on Request.
De Beers presents its new Forevermark Setting collection which symbolises prosperity and elegance. The new collection makes wearing diamond easy, simple, classic and elegant which would enable you to put them on for work wear and evening parties without any hesitation. An array of options from earrings, bangles, rings and pendants crafted in 18 K yellow, white or rose gold awaits you for this special occasion.
Available in-stores and online. Price on Request.
If you want to take back not only a piece of prosperity but an heirloom then visit Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation and look out for their newly launched Rashi collection.
Each piece is meticulously made keeping in mind the rich tradition while also incorporating a modern mix for the new-age consumers. Choose from the Chandbali earrings or Jhumkos in gold and polki. The jewellery boasts of eye-grabbing colourful gemstones embedded in the designs which include earrings, rings, neckpieces, kadas and more.
Available in store. Price on Request.
Avama Jewellers has on this special occasion launched its new collection Swarnam. The collection features classic designs in gold as well as fashionable diamond jewellery which have colourful gemstones embedded in them.
Their designs combine heritage and elegance in each piece and promises to make you a show stopper once you put on their jewellery. With bright seasonal colours, flamboyant motifs and innovative styles, their pieces including earrings, bracelets, and more are multi-occasion wearers.
Owner Abhishek Kajaria mentions, “Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious occasion for Indians across the globe. As a brand that has always believed in the beauty of traditions and culture, we wanted to offer a seamless shopping experience to our customers and cater to their growing requests."
Available in store. Price on Request.
If you are looking for timeless elegance and dainty pieces then check out the Glitterati collection by Crisanto Jewels. There is a wide variety of designs to choose from and everyone has a piece according to their liking. Blending contemporary flair to Indian aesthetics, the brand celebrates the rich heritage and diversity of Indian civilization which is well reflected through its collection, which is designed for a modern-day customer.
Available in store and online. Price on Request.