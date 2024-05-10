This Akshaya Tritiya, find your ‘good luck’ charms from these places in Kolkata

One of the most popular and household jewellery brands of the city Senco Gold and Diamonds is known for futuristic innovations keeping in mind the traditional roots. This time around for Akshaya Tritiya they have launched gold beans along with the fourth Bangle festival. Similar to coffee beans in concept, these gold beans are an innovative concept moving beyond the regular coins.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds reveals, “We have had a good response at Akshay Tritiya today, where we have seen a growth of business of 7-10% in terms of value. We have seen a lot of customers coming and buying wedding jewellery, for the weddings that are either in the summer months or end of the year, expecting that the prices will go up. A very good number of customers also came to buy jewellery for themselves or the family, especially light weight & everyday wear.”

Available in store. Price on Request.