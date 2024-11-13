International Men’s Day: Top men’s jewellery pieces for perfect gifts

This International Men’s Day, elevate your gifting game with something truly extraordinary. While finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can often feel like a challenge, jewellery stands as a timeless and refined way to honor their individuality. Today, men’s jewellery has evolved beyond tradition—becoming a powerful form of self-expression and reshaping the very essence of masculinity. Whether it’s a subtle, refined piece or a bold, statement-making accessory, contemporary men view jewellery not merely as an embellishment, but as an extension of their identity. On this International Men’s Day, let’s celebrate this bold transformation, as men redefine style on their own terms, embracing jewellery as an essential element of their personal expression and flair.
Here are some stunning pieces of jewellery you could gift the special men in your life.
Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has some stunning collection for men, pieces where classic meets bold. The Danny Gold Band for Men combines modern sophistication with masculine elegance. Featuring a bold dual-tone design of yellow and white gold, this open-cuff band exudes strength and confidence. Its clean geometric lines and polished finish make it a versatile accessory for both casual and formal wear, showcasing refined taste and individuality. The Arnold Diamond Cufflinks are a luxurious addition to any wardrobe. Made from gold and embellished with sparkling diamonds, their intricate lattice design adds a touch of elegance and refinement to formal attire, perfect for special occasions or business events. The Chaheti Platinum Bracelet offers a sleek, modern design with platinum and rose gold accents. Its subtle yet striking appearance balances elegance and durability, making it an ideal choice for both professional and celebratory settings for those who appreciate understated luxury.
Price on request. Available online.
The Baritone Men’s Ring from Jewelbox is a stylish, modern accessory available in 14Kt and 18Kt Rose Gold, White Gold, and Yellow Gold finishes. Its sleek design makes it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, with customizable sizing for comfort and style. The Dashing Men’s Diamond Ring features a clean, contemporary design with lab-grown diamonds, available in the same gold finishes. Its versatile look is ideal for both casual and formal occasions, and customizable sizes ensure a perfect fit. The 30 Cent Men's Round Stud is a minimalist earring with a lab-grown diamond, offered in 14Kt and 18Kt gold in Rose Gold, White Gold, and Yellow Gold finishes. It’s a sleek, elegant piece that complements both casual and formal styles.
Price: INR 15,735 to INR 39,159. Available online.
This International Men’s Day, celebrate elegance with the Arthur Diamond Pendant from Dishis Jewels. Designed for the modern man, this exquisite pendant features a single, perfectly cut diamond set in a sleek, minimalist design. Its understated sparkle and timeless appeal make it a versatile accessory that complements both everyday attire and formal wear. The pendant’s refined simplicity exudes sophistication, offering a subtle yet captivating elegance that enhances any look. Whether worn as a statement piece or a refined finishing touch, this pendant is the perfect gift for the man who appreciates luxury and attention to detail. A true embodiment of style and class, the Arthur Diamond Pendant is a luxurious choice for those who seek both quality and understated charm.
Price: INR 14,105. Available online.
Experience refined sophistication with CaratLane’s Jeh Diamond Ear Studs for Men. Crafted in 14 KT Yellow Gold, these studs feature brilliant diamonds that exude modern elegance. Perfect for the discerning man, they subtly elevate any outfit, making a bold yet understated style statement. Suitable for both formal and casual occasions, these studs combine classic charm with contemporary design, offering a touch of luxury and refined taste. The Brad Diamond Bracelet for Men, made in 18 KT Yellow Gold, blends bold design with the elegance of diamonds. This statement piece is crafted for the modern man, offering a perfect balance of durability and sophistication. Ideal for both daily wear and special occasions, it reflects strength and luxury, making it a standout addition to any collection. The Kenneth Diamond Band for Men is crafted in 18 KT Yellow & Rose Gold (4.700 g) and features diamonds (0.150 ct, IJ-SI). Meanwhile, the Krysten FC-VBSGP Unisex Chain, set in 22 KT Yellow Gold (11.960 g), is meticulously crafted using advanced Italian laser technology, ensuring flawless gold soldering and purity for a perfect finish.
Price: INR 12,659 to INR 1,05,900. Available online.
Kalyan Jewellers offers some stunning pieces of jewellery for men from their Senhor Jewellery line. Crafted to perfection, the Gold Chain adds timeless elegance to any outfit, making it a standout accessory or a memorable gift while the striking Rose Gold Bracelet with diamond accents and a sleek brown strap, blends sophistication and luxury for a truly captivating look. The Multi-Design Bracelet offers exceptional craftsmanship, seamlessly transitioning from business meetings to evening events with ease, while the Gold Bands, featuring fine diamonds and inspired by wristwatch straps, showcase precision craftsmanship, perfect for those who appreciate luxury and sophistication. Also, don’t miss the stunning multi-tone Gold Bracelet, where radiant gold and shimmering white gold intertwine to create a refined, harmonious design.
Price on request. Available online.