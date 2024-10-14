10 must-have beauty products for a glamorous glow this festive season

Achieving a festive glow requires the right makeup essentials! Start with a luminous primer to create a smooth canvas and enhance your skin’s radiance. Opt for a high-coverage foundation or a dewy tinted moisturiser for a fresh finish. For that holiday sparkle, incorporate a shimmering highlighter on your cheekbones, brow bones, and cupid’s bow. Bold, festive lip colours like deep reds or shimmering golds can elevate your look instantly. Don’t forget a versatile eyeshadow palette with rich, vibrant shades to create festive eye looks. Finally, set everything with a hydrating setting spray to keep your glam intact all day long!

Here are beauty products that will make you look flawless as you enjoy the celebrations.