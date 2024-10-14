10 must-have beauty products for a glamorous glow this festive season

Achieving a festive glow requires the right makeup essentials! Start with a luminous primer to create a smooth canvas and enhance your skin’s radiance. Opt for a high-coverage foundation or a dewy tinted moisturiser for a fresh finish. For that holiday sparkle, incorporate a shimmering highlighter on your cheekbones, brow bones, and cupid’s bow. Bold, festive lip colours like deep reds or shimmering golds can elevate your look instantly. Don’t forget a versatile eyeshadow palette with rich, vibrant shades to create festive eye looks. Finally, set everything with a hydrating setting spray to keep your glam intact all day long!
Here are beauty products that will make you look flawless as you enjoy the celebrations.
Kay Beauty has introduced the Velvet Crème Multi-Use Blush, an innovative product that blends creamy application with a soft powder finish for a flawless flush. This unique formula adapts to all skin tones, providing a seamless, airbrushed glow. Enriched with cooling Green Tea Extract, it not only enhances your look but also cares for your skin. The multi-functional blush can also be used as a lip blur and eyeshadow, featuring a soft-focus effect and buildable pigment for both subtle day looks and bold evening glam. Available in four universally flattering shades—Awaken, Deepen, Soften, and Tender—each shade ensures a perfect match for every skin tone. Katrina's favourite, Awaken, is a deep berry tone that balances boldness with versatility, flattering fair to deep skin tones alike.
Price: INR 1,199. Available online.
This festive season, express your love and appreciation for yourself and those who brighten your life with the luxurious beauty sets from Anastasia Beverly Hills. With a blend of 9 ultra-matte and 5 metallic shades, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eye Shadow offers a full-pigment, easy-to-blend formula for high colour payoff and buildable intensity. Complete with a dual-ended brush and a large mirror in travel-friendly packaging. Their Cosmos Eyeshadow Palette features 12 beautiful shades, from soft neutrals to vibrant pops of colour, perfect for any occasion. With a highly pigmented, easy-to-blend formula, it ensures vibrant, long-lasting wear. Their Lip Velvet is a luxurious, velvet-smooth lip mousse that provides a weightless, true-matte finish. With full-pigment colour and a soft-focus effect, it beautifully enhances the lips. The teardrop-shaped cushioned wand ensures easy application, making it perfect for any festive look. Available in nine versatile shades
Price: INR 3,200 to INR 5,800. Available online.
Achieving a perfect, oil-free complexion is crucial for any makeup routine, especially during the festive time when you want to look flawless. Innisfree’s No Sebum Mineral Powder is the ideal solution. This innovative powder serves as the perfect finishing touch, effectively absorbing excess oil and providing long-lasting sebum control for a clean, matte finish that keeps your makeup intact throughout the day. Lightweight and versatile, this translucent powder suits all skin tones. Whether you’re setting your foundation or touching up your look, Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder is your best choice for a fresh and polished appearance.
Price: INR 550. Available online
Rivona Naturals has recently introduced Genie — the ultimate all-in-one skincare solution featuring the trending hypochlorous acid. This multi-purpose product is designed to address 11 skin concerns with a single advanced formula and can be used as a toner, serum, or mist for daily skincare. Genie is a versatile magic spray that harnesses the power of this key ingredient. Whether you're facing acne, post-workout redness, or sensitive skin, Genie’s adaptable formula works as a toner, serum, or facial mist. Infused with Niacinamide and Alpha Arbutin, it soothes, protects, brightens, and balances your complexion. It’s an essential addition for anyone looking to simplify their routine while achieving a clearer, healthier complexion—ideal for both active lifestyles and skincare enthusiasts!
Price: 849. Available online.
Foxtale has launched the Glazed Lips Brightening Lip Balm, an advanced lip care product crafted with a blend of peptides, Vitamin C, SPF 30, and hyaluronic acid microspheres. This comprehensive formula is designed to enhance lip health by brightening and evening out dark pigmentation, resulting in a more radiant lip tone. Peptides hydrate and smooth the lips, while SPF 30 shields against tanning and UV damage. The hyaluronic acid microspheres specifically target chapped areas for deep hydration, leaving your lips irresistibly soft and plump. The balm provides a lightweight yet intensely moisturizing experience, finishing with a glossy look. It comes in four unique tints, each with its own flavor: Clear Glaze offers a delightful vanilla taste; Pink Glaze features a fun bubble gum flavor; Ruby Glaze provides a juicy berry essence; and Light Mauve Glaze carries a rich caramel note.
Price: Combo of 2 for INR 550.
Himaira’s Vitamin C range enhances skin radiance, diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, and shields the skin from environmental stressors. Suitable for all skin types, these products can be used daily for a brighter, smoother, and more youthful complexion. The Vitamin C facewash brightens and clarifies by gently removing dirt, makeup, and impurities. The Vitamin C toner also aids in this process, ensuring your skin is clean and refreshed. The lightweight Vitamin C serum provides a potent dose of Vitamin C and antioxidants to brighten, firm, and protect the skin. Additionally, the Vitamin C scrub gently exfoliates to eliminate dead skin cells, unclog pores, and improve texture, featuring a blend of Vitamin C, dissolvable beads, and Walnut Extract for enhanced brightness and clarity. Finally, the Vitamin C mask delivers a deep infusion of Vitamin C and antioxidants to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin, helping to hydrate, brighten, and firm while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Price: INR 2,395. Available online.
Treat yourself to a Luxurious Bath and Body Care Set, enriched with the enchanting essence of Neroli Blossom extracts. This beautifully curated set offers a rejuvenating self-care experience and makes an ideal gift for the festive season. Known for its calming and uplifting effects, Neroli Blossom adds a refreshing, luxurious touch to each product, perfect for the modern woman who deserves the best. The set includes a Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, Refreshing Bathing Bar, Silken Body Lotion, and Shower Gel. Additionally, The Body Shop British Rose Gift Bag is a thoughtful present for someone special who deserves pampering. This bag features British Rose Shower Gel for a refreshing cleanse, along with Body Butter that provides 48-hour hydration, leaving the skin soft and radiant. The Hand Cream locks in moisture, ensuring hands remain smooth and delicately scented.
Price: INR 1,299 & 1,445. Available online.
In celebration of the festive season, 2.Oh! has crafted a collection of products, including the Hair Repair Serum in Crème and Reconstruction Shampoo. Experience the magic of the 2.Oh!™ crème-based Lightweight Leave-in Hair Serum, designed with a potent blend of Strengthening Keratin and Nourishing Argan Oil. This serum leaves your hair soft, smooth, and frizz-free. The 2.Oh! Reconstruction Shampoo features a Tri-surfactant formula that provides a refreshing yet gentle cleanse. It includes Glycerin, which soothes an itchy scalp and acts as a humectant to lock in moisture. Argan Oil deeply nourishes, reduces frizz, and conditions the hair, resulting in a smooth, healthy finish.
Price: INR 1,499 & INR 899. Available online.
The festive season brings joy and celebration, but it can leave your skin tired and dull. Late nights, heavy makeup, and indulgent meals take a toll on your complexion. To revive your skin post-celebrations, consider these three must-have Bioderma products. First, the Sensibio H2O micellar water cleanser effectively removes impurities while preserving your skin's natural barrier. Next, the Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser gently exfoliates with citric acid and micro-beads, helping to brighten and hydrate your skin. Lastly, the Bioderma Atoderm Huile De Douche Anti-Irritation Cleansing Oil soothes and hydrates dry skin, making it suitable for all skin types, even babies.
Price: INR 1,150, INR 879 & INR 1,499. Available online.
Coffee is more than just a morning drink; it has numerous skincare benefits. Its natural exfoliating properties help remove dead skin cells, while antioxidants protect against environmental stressors. Coffee also stimulates blood flow, promoting healthier-looking skin, and its anti-inflammatory effects can soothe redness and acne. Try the Himalaya Deep Cleansing Coffee Face Wash, enriched with Arabica Coffee and Cinnamon, for clarified, energized, and radiant skin. The Himalaya Deep Cleansing Coffee Face Scrub invigorates and exfoliates, leaving your skin fresh and smooth. For deep cleansing, the Himalaya Deep Cleansing Coffee Face Pack, made with 100% natural clay and free from parabens and phthalates, helps reduce excess oil and reveal radiant skin. Finally, pamper yourself with the Himalaya Energizing Coffee Sheet Mask, infused with Arabica Coffee and Cinnamon, which provides deep hydration and brightens your complexion—equivalent to a week’s worth of serum.
Price: INR 95 to INR 275. Available online.