Here’s how you can light up your look this Diwali

Diwali is not just the festival of lights; it embodies so much more! It’s a time to indulge in selecting the finest outfits, accessorising with captivating jewellery, and perfecting your look with makeup, bags, and footwear that elevate your festive spirit. As many embark on the delightful quest for their perfect picks, we know that being spoiled for choice can make decision-making challenging. That’s why we present an exquisite array of options to illuminate your style journey. This Diwali, don’t just celebrate the festival; light up your look with choices that reflect your unique essence.
Festive fusion
All of us like outfits that radiate modernity and boldness while embracing a twist of tradition and nostalgia. This Diwali, explore Nupur Kanoi’s enchanting collection, Maya, which seamlessly melds traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair. Inspired by tribal art and indigenous motifs from around the globe, this collection showcases exquisite beadwork, kantha, and crewel embroidery, resulting in striking textures and patterns. Rich earthy hues dance alongside black and ivory, evoking nature’s beauty, while modern silhouettes provide elegance.
Price: ₹44,800 onwards. Available online.
Fragrance fantasy
Many of us cherish the allure of exquisite ittar, as these fragrant oils elevate our spirits during special occasions. Zighrana, a perfume brand from Kannauj — the celebrated perfume capital of India — captures the essence of Indian elegance while blending tradition with sustainability. Offering a captivating range of traditional ittars, Eau de Parfum, and exquisite essential oils, Zighrana reflects a rich olfactory heritage.
Price: ₹2,500 onwards. Available online.
Regal roots
This Kashmiri hand-embroidered yellow bundi set from the shelves of Jayesh & Kaajal Shah makes for a perfect Diwali outfit. Intricate embroidery captures the enchanting Amalfi Coast, whimsically intertwined with hot air balloons from Cappadocia. The accompanying yellow kurta features subtle hand embroidery, making it an ideal choice for intimate gatherings and celebrations.
Price: ₹79,200. Available online.
Chic essentials
Footwear holds a special place in a man’s wardrobe, adding a touch of drama and sophistication to any outfit. If you’re looking to elevate your look this season, consider Egoss’s exquisite genuine leather loafers designed for men. Meticulously handcrafted from premium textured leather, each pair showcases a chic buckle and a classic design that transcends trends. These loafers not only embody timeless elegance but also promise comfort and style, making them the perfect addition to any discerning gentleman’s collection.
Price:₹5,499. Available online.
Pearl splendour
Celebrate the festive season in style with Chhavi Jewels’ goldplated floral choker necklace. This exquisite piece features a floral cut-work design, accented with yellow onyx, kundan, and polki. Layered pearl chains and stone tassels add a touch of charm, while the matching dangler earrings complete the look. Perfect for Diwali get-togethers, this necklace offers both elegance and comfort, making it a standout accessory for the celebrations.
Price: ₹6,300. Available online.
Put a ring on it
Festive seasons offer a delightful escape from the humdrum of daily life, allowing us to revel in joyous moments with loved ones while donning our favourite attire. If you enjoy experimenting, look no further than the Ruby Rouge ring by Heera. Its rich crimson hue symbolises passion and love, making it a striking statement piece for any celebration. Expertly crafted, this ring adds a touch of glamour to both casual and formal ensembles, ensuring you shine brightly during the festivities.
Price: ₹1,999. Available online.
Joyful adornments
Bags are indispensable treasures that enhance your ensemble while providing practicality for your essentials. As the festival of lights approaches, choose Jimmy Choo’s exclusive Diwali Collection for 2024, a celebration of joy and illumination. This edit beautifully embodies the spirit of Diwali, mirroring the brand’s inherent elegance. Inspired by the vibrant heritage and traditions of the festival, each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail.
Price on request. Available online.