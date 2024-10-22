Top picks for Diwali dressing: Elevate your festive style

Diwali calls for vibrant colours and elegant outfits that reflect the spirit of celebration. Women often opt for saris, lehengas, or salwar suits adorned with intricate embroidery, while men can choose kurtas, sherwanis, or ethnic jackets. Accessorising with statement jewellery and traditional footwear adds a finishing touch. Fabrics like silk, chiffon, and georgette elevate the look, ensuring comfort and elegance. As families gather to celebrate, the right attire not only enhances the festive atmosphere but also honors cultural heritage, making Diwali truly special and memorable.
Nupur Kanoi’s latest collection, Maya, is a globally inspired line that fuses traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Influenced by tribal art and indigenous motifs from various cultures, the collection showcases intricate beadwork, kantha, and crewel embroidery, resulting in striking, feminine textures and patterns. Earthy shades like oxblood, rust orange, and teal are combined with black and ivory to reflect natural landscapes, while contemporary silhouettes enhance versatility, making them ideal for festive occasions. Each piece reinterprets wardrobe classics with a New-Age Nomad aesthetic.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Diwali in style with this elegant Floral Printed Chiffon sari from Rangita. The rich green base features vibrant floral patterns that provide a stunning contrast, making it perfect for casual festive gatherings. Crafted from lightweight chiffon, it drapes beautifully for both comfort and style, while the floral design adds a fresh, feminine touch. This saree comes with a matching green blouse piece, ready to be tailored to your preference. Its blend of simple design and sophisticated details makes it an ideal choice for the festive season.
Price: INR 1,399. Available online.
Celebrate the festive season with timeless elegance in Awadh by Shobha’s latest Chikankari Kurta and Pants Set, meticulously handcrafted to reflect the grace and heritage of Awadhi craftsmanship. This exquisite ensemble features intricate Chikankari embroidery artfully woven onto luxurious fabric, blending tradition with modern style. The kurta’s soft, delicate embroidery pairs beautifully with the comfortable yet sophisticated pants, making it an ideal choice for festive gatherings, family celebrations, or intimate cultural events. Enhance your festive wardrobe with this timeless classic, a must-have for those who value elegance, authenticity, and exceptional craftsmanship.
Price: INR 9,500. Available online.
The Jamdani Bishop Sleeves Blouse from Prathaa is crafted from their signature bindi jamdani fabric, showcasing the brand’s dedication to unique handloom textiles. Originating from West Bengal, India, this special weave features the brand’s iconic bindi motif intricately woven in red thread, making it truly unique. The voluminous balloon sleeves add a dramatic and elegant flair to this striking piece. You can style this versatile blouse with a sari for a timeless and sophisticated look, or opt for a modern twist by wearing it as a crop top.
Price: INR 3,799. Available online.
Atelier Shikaarbagh shines with its bold and beautiful florals, featuring vibrant prints and luxurious fabrics. The floral motifs pay homage to the traditional Indian block printing technique that Atelier Shikaarbagh masters. A handwoven silk sari is essential for the festive season, embodying rich texture and a regal aura—truly the epitome of festive luxury.
Price on request. Available online.
As the festive season approaches, comfort becomes essential amid the celebrations. While we enjoy dressing in beautiful, heavy attire, sometimes we long for cozy outfits that let us relax at home. Experience ultimate comfort this winter with NeceSera’s Pink Love Modal Pajama Set, made from soft, lightweight modal fabric that keeps you warm and cozy. These pajamas feature an adorable heart print that adds a playful flair, making them perfect for unwinding after a long day of festivities and celebrations. Whether you’re lounging at home or enjoying a cozy night in, this set ensures you feel both relaxed and stylish.
Price: INR 3,200. Available online.
This Diwali, share the beauty of nature with The Forest Whisper Jacket from Overlays. Inspired by the tranquility of the outdoors, this fashionable jacket combines comfort with rugged elegance. Its durable design and versatile fit make it a perfect gift for those who love adventure while maintaining a chic look. Celebrate the season with this thoughtful addition to any wardrobe!
Price: 1,999. Available online.