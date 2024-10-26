Check out what these jewellery brands are offering this Dhanteras

Gold, revered as a form of Goddess Lakshmi herself, holds a special place in Hindu culture. It is more than just a symbol of material wealth — it is a spiritual embodiment of the goddess, a reflection of prosperity and fortune and is believed to usher peace, happiness, and growth in one’s life. Investing in gold on Dhanteras is said to bring the goddess home with a promise of a secure future. Here are a few brands with their Dhanteras collections.
With Dhanteras approaching, purchasing Gold is not only considered auspicious but also a fine investment. But with time consumer demands of sleek and elegant designs, heirloom quality handcrafted pieces and much more have come into existence. Keeping up with time is the iconic Senco Gold & Diamonds who have launched their festival Shagun collection which comprises royalty in jewellery to light –weight contemporary designs as well as bridal designs for the upcoming wedding season. From neckpieces to ear-rings and finger rings, you would find them all. Ranging from well-known motifs like floral and peacock, to symmetrical and asymmetrical designs, it is worth checking out the collection. Price on request.
BC Sen Jewellers has unveiled their Dhanalakshmi Collection 2024 — as a reverence for Goddess Lakshmi. It is on this sacred day that we honour the divine energy she embodies, and there is no better way to invite her blessings into our homes than by embracing the timeless tradition of buying gold. Crafted with unparalleled devotion and artistry, each piece in this collection narrates the divine tale of Lakshmi in all her splendour. The Dhanalakshmi Collection is a seamless blend of intricate craftsmanship and deep-rooted tradition, offering you the chance to own a masterpiece that resonates with the goddess’s blessings. Price on request.
Honouring the tradition of Dhanteras, M.B. Sons (J) handpicked a special edit that radiates opulence and prosperity. Each piece in this collection has been carefully crafted to symbolise the blessings of wealth and good fortune. From timeless classics to contemporary designs, one will find a wide range of options to suit your unique style. Whether you’re looking for exquisite gold, elegant diamonds, or vibrant gemstones, their new collections have something for everyone. Price on request.
Virrayaa’s exquisite collection of timeless jewellery is the perfect way to celebrate and welcome the Goddess. Virrayaa’s signature pieces, known for their heritage craftsmanship and intricate details, form the right piece wear on the occasion. From layered necklaces to dazzling earrings that compliment Lakshmi’s beauty, these thoughtfully curated pieces offer her the elegance and luxury she truly deserves. Each piece in this edit, whether a statement necklace or a delicate bracelet, celebrates the grace and strength she embodies. Virrayaa’s jewellery is not just a gift — it’s a meaningful gesture, honouring her unwavering love and dedication on this special day. Price on request.
Inspired by the splendour of royal courts, majestic palaces, and heritage, Tanishq’s Nav-Raani redefines traditional jewellery by merging intricate handcrafted artisanship with contemporary flair. The collection showcases the finest craftsmanship through standout karigaris, such as high-brilliance kundan in badhroom setting kajar and mirror finish glass enamel work, and coloured kundan with an ombre effect. These signature techniques are further complemented by delicate jaali patterns, the timeless ras rava and partaj techniques, and the dazzling chandak and kalgi motifs, all coming together to create jewellery that is both regal and modern. Enhanced by 3D laser-cut beads and casted stamps, each piece is a stunning manifestation of regal opulence. Whether it’s statement neckwears or intricately designed earrings, every piece captures the grandeur and grace of royal jewellery, perfectly for the modern woman. Price on request.
This year, as you search for the perfect Diwali gift, look no further than the De Beers Forevermark’s Millemoi Collection — a collection of standout pieces that mirror the sparkle and splendour of the festival itself. Millemoi, which translates to ‘a thousand me’, delights with its versatility, complimenting outfits from traditional Kanjivarams to an Indo-Western aesthetic. Its light and wearable look, with a central solitaire held up within multiple loops is ideal for Diwali, a festival deeply rooted in traditions but celebrated with a modern touch. Available in a combination of metal bands — white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold — either with or without a pavé band, the Millemoi Collection, pairs effortlessly with attires of the season. Price on request.
Inspired by the purity and auspiciousness of the festival, Avama Jewellers’ Devika 2024 is a symphony of diamonds and polki, that brings together classic aesthetics with contemporary flair. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to complement both traditional and contemporary festive wear, ensuring you’ll be adorned in jewellery that captures the essence of celebration, whether you’re attending an intimate family puja or a lively card party. The collection offers a wide array of stunning designs, from elegant diamond-studded earrings, elaborate polki necklaces to delicate jhumkas, statement rings, sleek bracelets, and chokers — all of which echo the festive grandeur of Diwali while embracing modern minimalism. Price on request.
Usher in the festival of wealth and prosperity in the most unique and luxurious way! Diverge from the traditional norm of buying gold coins and rather invest in the timeless beauty and versatility of diamond coins! Divine Solitaires, a leading diamond solitaire jewellery firm, offers a variety of diamond-embedded gold coins that blend elegance, rarity and modernity, making them the most unique purchase this Dhanteras. Crafted from 22-karat gold, these gold coins are available in 1-gram, 2-gram and 3-gram variants and feature 0.10, 0.14, and 0.18-carat solitaire diamonds, respectively. INR 26, 264.
Inspired by the radiant glow of diyas that light up Diwali nights, the The Diwali Treasures 2024 collection by Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation is a tribute to the sparkle, joy, and timeless beauty that define this festive season. This carefully curated collection features stunning diamond, polki, and gemstone jewellery, designed to elevate your festive look with a unique blend of tradition and contemporary flair. The collection offers an array of intricately designed pieces, from statement necklaces to delicate earrings and bracelets, each echoing the grandeur of the Diwali festival. Price on request.
Crisanto Jewels' Diwali Glimmer is designed to illuminate your festive moments and add a touch of elegance to every celebration. The amalgamation features a magnificent array of diamond, polki, and gemstone jewellery, each piece crafted to perfection to reflect the spirit of the season. The collection includes an exquisite selection of intricate necklaces- chic chokers to sturdy necklaces; statement earrings- traditional chaandbaalis to dazzling danglers; hand ornaments like- bold paatlas to cocktail rings and many many more. Each Jewellery piece is designed to make you shine at every Diwali gathering. Whether you’re dressing up for a Diwali meet, greet with your family or for poker parties with your cousins and friends, Crisanto Jewels makes sure that you ace every look! Price on request.
In the spirit of Diwali, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers' Adya is all about capturing the essence of radiance. Whether you're joining a family gathering, lighting diyas at home, or attending a glamorous Diwali party, this collection ensures that you sparkle in every setting. Featuring a magnificent range of gold, diamond, kundan and polki jewellery, Adya offers a harmonious blend of traditional artistry and contemporary elegance, making it the perfect companion for your festive attire. For those seeking bold and beautiful statement pieces, the collection presents ornate necklaces, dazzling bangles, regal rings and exquisite earrings. Each piece in the collection is crafted with unmatched precision, designed to complement both ethnic and Indo-western looks. The fusion of heritage-inspired designs with a modern twist ensures that this collection is ideal for the woman of today—who embraces both tradition and contemporary fashion. Price on request.
Hazoorilal Legacy is delighted to unveil its flagship campaign of the year Legacy Collection 2024-25. The collection epitomises the brand’s deeply ingrained values, exceptional craftsmanship, and rich family heritage, pushing the boundaries of fine jewellery. Crafting statement pieces with handpicked, fine-quality gemstones from around the world is at the true heart of the brand, the Legacy Collection 2024-25 stands as a tribute to this enduring pursuit of perfection, highlighting the pinnacle of the brand's craftsmanship and expertise. Price on request.
The House of Mankaa unveils exquisite festive collection Shayana inspired by the soft glow of festive diyas, featuring delicate pearls and vibrant gems that embody grace and charm. Each piece is designed to celebrate tradition while adding a touch of contemporary flair- perfect for the women who carry elegance with effortless ease. The collections feature a stunning array of handcrafted jewellery, including Noor pendant, dangling earrings, bracelets, and rings. Each item is meticulously designed to reflect the shimmering beauty of diyas, capturing their enchanting glow through intricate detailing. This exclusive line is designed to add a touch of sparkle to every celebration, making it the perfect accessory for festive gatherings, family celebrations, and wedding occasions. INR 75000 onwards.
Inspired by intricate Mughal lead motifs and transformed into a modern style, this exquisite collection by Archana Aggarwal features a carved gemstone at the centre of each piece, capturing everyone's attention with its timeless elegance. Her brand has introduced The Eternal Bloom Collection, which is a fusion of timeless artistry and modern elegance. These heirlooms are crafted to honour lie's special moments and are meant to be cherished for generations, carrying stories of love and individuality. Price on request.
On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers, Salt Lake unveils an exclusive assortment of jewellery pieces, the ‘Diwali Edit 2024’. This year's carefully curated selection embodies the festival’s radiant spirit, seamlessly blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. The collection showcases the stunning blend of polkis and natural diamonds, which come together to create a visual symphony, with each intricate pattern and every exquisite design in the new range. Enchanting, breath-taking, and extraordinary... indulging in the delicacy of gemstones crafted into elaborate designs. The thoughtfully curated collection includes exclusive necklaces and chokers, elegant bangles, patlas and pachhelis, delicate finger rings, intricately designed earrings and danglers and many more.