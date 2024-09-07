Festive fashion picks for Ganesh Chaturthi

Looking for something vibrant, traditional and yet modern to wear this festive season? Check out this guide.
Perfect for the modern women, Silchic offer as variety of indo-western silhouettes which are deeply traditional and yet have a touch of contemporary flair. With pop-colours like purple, blue, white and olive green, you can wear comfortable ensembles that are statement makers in their own way.
Here's a touch of tradition, gold and mirror work in one ensemble. From designer Anushka Khaana comes this reflective yellow embellished mirror work kurta, which has been intelligently paired with a light on embroidery and cut-work Neembu yellow shibori ruffled pant. The heavier upper ensemble is well contrasted by a lighter pant, which allows the cutwork to shine through.
If you want to wear the rich craftsmanship of Indian heritage and tradition during the festivities, then check out Asha Gautam's collection which weaves ina wonderful tapestry of Indian textiles on Banarasi, silk, Kanjeevaram and more. In the frame is a organza sari with Paithani applique work.
Want to look good and also be able to move around freely and take part in the festive work? Check out this Deep Green floral hand-embroidered straight fit kurta with pant and dupatta from Fashor. The set has heavy embroidery around the neckline with lighter embroideries all over the body giving it a chic and sleek look. You can pair it with a nice choker and let your hair down or coil it into a bun or braid.
Get a feel of royalty when you put on Atelier Shikaarbagh's latest collection, which is a celebration of craftsmanship. It captures the essence of indian tradition with vibrant colours while offering a silhouette, which works best for the modern women. This deep blue sari with light prints works well with pearl jewellery for any festive occasion.
Twamev gives you all the inspiration to drape your saris in the most fashionable ways this festive season. You not only get to make a statement with the beautiful sari but also with the long capes or jackets that you can put on over it. This gives a indo-western feel while your attire is traditional yet modern.
If you want to put on a lehenga and experience the twirls for those festive reels, then check out Warp 'n Weft's lehenga, which comes with a floral pattern jungla dupatta with woven floral borders. It has animal figures throughout the dupatta and skirt. The Shahteer brocade blouse pieces can be stitched as per your convenience and you can try some trending blouse designs or make new designs for yourself.