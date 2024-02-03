Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with these exquisite gifts

ANI CLOTHING: Here are a few pics from their Carnival 2023 collection.

Cocora Knot Blazer: This outfit from the Cocora Collection is made of Alphonso Crepe.

Priced at Rs 4,200.

Kalahari Boho Cord: A fusion of western and traditional, this outfit from Kalahari Collection is made of silk blend and shiny organza.

Priced at Rs 21,998.

Denim Rust Top and Trouser: The perfect Winter Outfit to carry your comfort in style.

Price starts at Rs. 3,290.

Guess Eco Alya Dress: It is a lovely combination of charmeuse shirt dress with a wrap-inspired design. Features a folded collar, button placket and long sleeves. Contains recycled plastic.

Guess Red Dress

Lua Rhinestone Mesh Mini Pouch Bag: It is a Rhinestone-encrusted metal mesh pouch bag with silver-tone hardware and triangle emblem and a mini bucket silhouette with single-compartment construction.

Here are some exquisite and handcrafted, contemporary diamond jewellery collection from D’Martese designed with different elements for different stages of life.

Trendy jewellery from D'Martese

D’Martese Bracelet: A Flattering design with beautiful carvings. This bracelet will make the best self-love gift, you can gift yourself.

Price starts at Rs. 60.000.

Nithya Harka Sari: This navy blue silk sari is an exquisite piece of clothing that truly stands out due to its impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. The sari has been carefully crafted from high-quality silk, which gives it a luxurious and elegant feel.

Price starts at Rs. 50,400.