As Valentine’s Day approaches, the palpable sense of love in the air becomes a beautiful anticipation. Year after year, lovebirds strive to make this day extraordinary for their partners. From thoughtful gifts to meticulously planned outings, the efforts to create a special day are boundless. Beyond romantic partners, many extend their celebrations to friends and family, spreading love in unique ways. Regardless of the dynamics, one thing remains constant — the gesture of gifting. It’s not about what the gift is, but the thoughtful consideration behind it that brings a smile to your special one’s face, strengthening your bond and creating cherished moments. Explore our curated list of ideas to make this Valentine’s Day memorable for the people you love.

Trendy bliss

Embark on a journey into the world of footwear desires with Gnist’s love special collection. For the partner enamoured with exquisite footwear, gift this pair of heels — Pink Pointed square Embellished Back Strap Stilettos, as a token of timeless elegance. From classic stilettos to trendy block heels, this meticulously curated range offers a diverse selection to match various tastes. The attention to detail and quality craftsmanship guarantee not just elegance but also unparalleled comfort in every pair.

Rs 1,999. Available online.

Glow gems

Unleash the extraordinary with Defi Beauty’s PHAT (Pretty, Hued & Tempting) face palette this Valentine’s Day. Elevate your gifting game by offering a treasure that transcends traditional gestures. Its buttery lightweight texture, smooth finish, and stellar payoff promise an enchanting experience. Effortlessly apply with your fingers or their no-fuss brush set for a wonderful transformation. More than a fleeting gift, this palette is a masterpiece, boasting multipurpose brilliance as a face powder, blush, and contour.

Rs 2,645. Available online.

Infinite shine

Regarded as a timeless treasure, diamonds hold a place of unparalleled significance in any collection. For a gift that transcends mere adornment, consider presenting your partner the Dazzlers Drops Lab Grown Diamond Earrings from crash.club by C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers. This exquisite pair seamlessly blends radiance and style, capturing attention and leaving a lasting impression. A symbol of timeless elegance, these earrings make for a priceless and cherished gift, reflecting the enduring nature of your affection.

Rs 9,97,390. Available online

Skin elixir

Indulge your partner in serenity with Neal’s Yard Remedies’ exclusive Frankincense Range — a pampering haven for the discerning man. From the refining cleanser to the aftershave balm, each product exudes sophistication and offers a luxurious, aromatic experience. Combat the effects of daily pollution and hectic lifestyles, ensuring your partner feels truly cared for and rejuvenated.

Rs 20,000. Available online.

Bold crimson

The stunning red Luca One Shoulder Pleated Maxi Dress by Forever New, is a versatile masterpiece, meticulously designed for formal events, boasting an asymmetrical neckline, one-shoulder design, and intricate cut-outs at the waist adorned with peek-a-boo lace. A true showstopper, featuring a removable waist tie and concealed side-zip, ensuring both versatility and ease for achieving an effortlessly elegant look on any occasion. An ideal choice for the fashion-forward shopaholic in your life, this dress transcends fashion trends to become a symbol of refined style and sophisticated allure.

Rs 10,900. Available online.



Everyday elegance



Embrace the charm of day-to-day grace with the Bird Land Round Crossbody Bag from India Circus — a precious gift for your loved one. Meticulously crafted with love and precision, this enchanting beauty is not just an accessory; it’s a heartfelt token of affection. Laced with designs depicting gorgeous birds, blooming flowers, and delicate butterflies, the harmonious cream and red palette makes it an apt companion for various occasions. Gift this exquisite bag to bring a much-needed smile to your partner’s face, celebrating the small pleasures of life with beauty and grace.

Rs 2,099. Available online.





Timepiece majesty

You can also offer brilliance with the BOULT Mirage Smartwatch — an epitome of modern elegance and cutting-edge technology. With a dazzling brightness of 500 Nits, it transcends conventional timepieces. This smartwatch seamlessly blends style and functionality, offering health and fitness tracking alongside an AI voice assistant. Enhance your gifting experience with a present that mirrors the radiance and boldness of your love.

Rs 1,799. Available online







Modern culinary



Gift joy to your home chef with the Bellagio Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set by Wonderchef, a premium Home & Kitchen Appliances brand. An exquisite and thoughtful present, it’s designed to make a statement in the kitchen and heart. The set consists of kadhai with lid, fry pan and dosa tawa. Elevate Valentine’s Day meals with its elegance-meets-functionality concept, offering a luxurious non-stick cooking experience. Crafted for culinary enthusiasts valuing style and substance, this set will add an extra layer of love to the cooking adventures of your loved ones.

Rs 3,399. Available online.