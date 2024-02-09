Valentine’s Day Gifting: In the name of love

From the whimsical to the sublime, our curated selection features the pinnacle of fashion

from renowned designers — each piece a testament to craftsmanship and elegance. Whether you’re seeking the perfect outfit that whispers sweet nothings or a statement piece that shouts from the rooftops, our Valentine’s Day listings are a tribute to love in all its forms. It could be for your sister, mother, Galentines or whoever you might have the hots for, there’s something special for every price point and personality.

1. Amore

Da Milano Amore Bag

The iconic red heart-shaped Da Milano Amore Bag in quilted pattern adorned with golden studs is for you to express your affection in style. Available in tempting black and chic red, these sophisticated arm candies will add a touch of glam for the upcoming spring season. Price on request.

2. A dash of love

Nezu Quilted Heart-Print Bag from Charles & Keith

Add a dash of love to your special evening with Nezu Quilted Heart-Print Bag that completes your date night ensemble, meticulously designed to add a touch of Valentine’s charm to your special evening. Priced at Rs 9,999.

3. Classic beauty

Athena Sunglass from Opium

With its boxy shape and super-thick frames, you can’t go wrong with a classic Athena Sunglass from Opium. Priced at Rs 3,390.

4. Timeless

From Tod’s special edition of T Timeless bag

Tod’s presents a special edition of its T Timeless bags for Valentine’s Day, dedicated to love. The piece comes in two styles, in soft pink calf leather, to celebrate this special day.

Price on request.

5. Make heads turn

Red chiffon dress from Saaksha and Kinni

Red is often associated with love and romance, and you can’t go wrong with this red chiffon dress from Saaksha and Kinni for your special someone.

Priced at Rs 30,000.

6. Flower power

Long cape and straight pants from Shahin Mannan

This long cape and straight pants with floral design from Shahin Mannan will win you hearts.

Priced at Rs 57,000.

7. Bell of the ball

Rosso Brunello black embellished slingback heels

Rosso Brunello black embellished slingback heels will effortlessly elevate your aura. This chic and comfortable pair is suitable for your bell of the ball moment.

Price on request.

8. Make a statement

Rosantica Montebianco gondola bag

Rosantica Montebianco statement bag resembles a stylish gondola, enhanced with Rosantica’s signature crystal work. The structure is made using gold-toned brass and embellished using multicoloured sparkling stones. The detailed design even includes tiny humans inside the gondola carrying their skis for a trip through the snow.

Available only at AiSPi.co. Price on request.

9. Flowy

Payal Khandwala

Payal Khandwala’s pleated tunic and linen trouser is for the fashionista in your life.

Priced at Rs 14,800 and Rs 22,500, respectively.

10. Delicate darling

Tribe Amrapali



This delicate chain with a stunning pendant from Tribe Amrapali is all about minimalism.

Priced at Rs 3,090.

11. Super flirty

L’alingi Love Clutch



L’alingi Love Clutch is a super flirty piece that combines sleek design with a fun, blingy twist. It is defined by a satin pouch that’s encased within a heart of sparkling clear and lilac crystals.

Available only at AiSPi.co. Priced at Rs 82,500.

12. Feminine

Flip flop from Melissa Lily

This super feminine, practical and easy to use flip flop from Melissa Lily with oversized heart with appliqués that imitate spikes steals the show.

Priced at Rs 5,499.

13. Love conquers all

Mahesh Notandass’s 18k gold Diamond LOVE earrings



With Mahesh Notandass’s 18k gold Diamond LOVE earrings, you can effortlessly express your love. Priced at Rs 1,02,010.

14. Jewellery that charms

Heart Bracelet from Irasva’s Valentine’s Day collection



The dainty Heart Bracelet from Irasva’s Valentine’s Day collection will win you hearts.

Priced at Rs 1,84,251.

15. Bag it

Micro Bag Leather from Fizzy Goblet’s Boo’tah collection

The Micro Bag Leather - Electric Pink bag from Fizzy Goblet’s Boo’tah collection is inspired by the buta, an Indian design motif used in textiles. Priced at Rs 6,990.

16. Glam it up

Flora from Aprajita Toor

A statement-making piece, handcrafted from premium leatherette, ‘Flora’ from Aprajita Toor is hand-embroidered with detailed zardosi embellishment adding a glamorous touch to the classic two strap. Priced at Rs 7,999.

17. Cosy up

NeceSera’s Pink Love Modal Pajama Set

Gear up for a cozy night with NeceSera’s Pink Love Modal Pajama Set. Made from soft modal fabric, these PJs have a playful design, they'll put you in the Valentine's Day mood.

Priced at Rs 2,980.

18. Versatile

Paksha by Tarinika

Celebrate the season of love with versatile jewellery from Paksha by Tarinika, which is suitable for any romantic occasion. The collection boasts a harmonious blend of classic and contemporary designs, ensuring there's a perfect piece for every style. Price on request.

19. Dazzling

Kohinoor Jewellers Agra

Heart shape pendant by Kohinoor Jewellers Agra. Available only at Fatehabad Road, Opposite TDI Mall, Agra - 282004

