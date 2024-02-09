Valentine's Day 2024: Heartfelt gifts designed to make your celebration extraordinary

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it is now time to look for ideal gifts to express your love and affection. Please find below a curated selection of heartfelt gifts designed to make your celebration extraordinary, whether you're expressing love to a significant other, a dear friend, or pampering yourself.

Eurumme

Florance Danglers from Eurumme

The intricate layers of these Florance Danglers from Eurumme symbolise the nuanced facets of love, creating a piece that is as meaningful as it is beautiful. Crafted in .25 micron gold plating.

Priced at 4,500. Available online.

Joolry by Karishma

Joolry by Karishma's Diamond 5 Drop Earrings

Joolry by Karishma's Diamond 5 Drop Earrings will make an exquisite V-Day gift. Priced at Rs 28,500.

Joker and Witch

Joker and Witch collection

Discover their selection of chic watches, sparkling earrings, layered necklaces, and stylish bracelet stacks featured in meticulously curated gift sets. There is a perfect gift for everyone in our collection.

Price on request. Available online.

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta Love Stone Radiance

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta proudly presents “LoveStone Radiance”- a dazzling assortment of diamonds and gemstones that are sure to make this Valentine's Day unforgettable. Brune & Bareskin

Brune & Bareskin

Brune & Bareskin V-Day collection

Brune & Bareskin has brought out its exclusive Valentine's Day Special Collection, curated to capture the essence of romance and style. Spoil him with the premium quality leather accessories with the customisation option this Valentine.

From timeless leather wallets to luxurious belts and accessories, each piece in this collection is meticulously designed to make a statement of love and elegance. The Best Valentine’s gift combo for her, including bags, clutches, mobile covers and more. The combo includes premium quality handmade and customised leather bags, clutches, in different prints and colours to give an extra edge to her looks. Price on request. Available online.

Arya Giri 1.Off Love Edit capsule

Arya Giri Love Edit

Arya Giri Love Edit

This season, Arya Giri invites you to redefine love with its latest 'Love Edit' capsule collection. Comprising five garments that seamlessly blend classic Arya Giri silhouettes with playful and heartfelt details, this collection is a celebration of love in all its forms. In a society that often portrays love in a limited and narrow manner, 'The Love Edit' aims to be inclusive and representative of all kinds of relationships. From romantic partnerships to self-love, platonic friendships to family bonds, this collection is a celebration of the diverse ways in which love manifests itself. Price on request.

Platinum

Platinum jewellery

What better way to celebrate the spirit of love than with the metal that embodies rarity, purity and preciousness - platinum? This Valentine’s Day, immerse yourself in the essence of love with a metal that’s an eternal symbol of commitment. Price starts at Rs 40,000.

Skybags Skylite

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a touch of elegance and practicality using Skybags Skylite! This Valentine's, enhance your romantic getaways with Skylite as your trusted companion. Infuse style into your adventures by choosing from five vibrant colors, each with its unique charm. Skylite ensures worry-free travels with its TSA-approved lock and reverse waterproof zipper. Take your significant other on a memorable Valentine's Day adventure by turning every moment into an exciting journey. Elevate your celebration with Skylite – where love meets fashion and excitement. Priced at Rs 5,500 for cabin bag.



I Blame Beads

I Blame Beads

Make your gifting extra special with jewellery from I Blame Beads, whether you're expressing love to your partner, sister or your BFF. Available online.