Valentine’s Day Special: This is where you can get your bijoux right!

A piece of jewellery is an all-time favourite gifting item, especially when it comes to gifting something precious to your favourite person. And what can be a better occasion than Valentine’s Day? Here’s a curated list including small to big, modern to traditional bijoux pieces that make for the perfect gifting options:

Moissanite bracelet from Vai Ra

Minimally aesthetic

An exquisite Moissanite Bracelet from Vai Ra, this minimal and radiant piece captures the essence of eternal beauty. Designed for those who crave sophistication and brilliance, this bracelet offers a touch of luxury for every occasion. Price on request. Available online.

Arvino's Heart Whisperer collection

Speaking of love

Elevate your Valentine's Day gifting to new heights with Arvino's Heart Whisperer Collection, an ensemble of jewellery pieces that promise to speak volumes of love. Arvino's modern style, rooted in the celebration of contemporary femininity, is embodied in every heart-shaped piece of this collection. As a brand made for the modern woman, Arvino strikes a perfect balance between aspirational and achievable fashion, complementing the dynamic lifestyle of today's women. Rs 2100 onwards. Available online.

Sawansukha Hugs collection

The warmth of a hug

Sawansukha Jewellers’ limited-edition lightweight pendant collection “Hugs” has chic pendants that form the shape of a hug. The 18kt gold pendants, which celebrate the bonds we share with our family and friends, are available in white, yellow and rose gold, studded with the finest-quality diamonds. As a token of love, these pendants help you stay close to the people you love even when you are away from them. And the best part? The pendants can be personalised as per one’s choice, and the names of their loved ones can be engraved on the same. Price on request. Available in stores.

Anmol Jewellers' Infinite Love

Boundless and infinite

Anmol Jewellers’ latest limited edition collection specially curated to celebrate love and affection, the “Infinite Love” collection is inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz. This intricately curated collection features exquisite diamonds and natural morganite stones, all crafted in rose gold. The collection includes eight pendant sets, each representing the infinite sign's resemblance to the number eight. And with their special-edition Valentine boxes, it is an ideal gift for your significant other, expressing an eternal love that transcends all boundaries. Price on request. Available online.

Limelight Te Amo collection

For the hearts only

Limelight’s newly launched 'Te Amo' collection showcases a stunning array of eco-friendly diamond-studded jewellery, featuring vibrant rings and pendants set in yellow, white, and rose gold. Each piece is meticulously designed to capture the essence of a modern love story, emphasising sustainability. Ranging from contemporary to trendy designs, this collection offers customers a variety of unique options perfectly suited to their style, providing everyday luxury. Price on request. Available in stores.

Caption

Celebrating love

Senco Gold and Diamonds is all geared up to embrace the sweet and endearing emotions that one feels towards their loved ones, aiming to create an unforgettable moment this Valentine’s Day with the introduction of their newest collection, "Love 2024”. Poised to be a perfect gift, this new collection showcases irresistibly charming gold and diamond lightweight jewellery embellished with heart-shaped ruby stones which are great choices as everyday pieces of jewellery. This new love collection is specifically designed to celebrate and cherish the spirit of love in various forms, making it a memorable experience for all. Other than this, if someone is looking for beautiful necklaces that capture the essence of love and companionship, the recently unveiled "Romantique Collection" will be the right fit that features exquisite necklaces adorned with diamonds and coloured stones, each handcrafted to perfection. Price on request. Available online.

Jewellery from Aulerth

Love in all forms

Celebrate love in all its forms this Valentine's Day with Aulerth, one of India's first multi-designer houses of jewellery that is trying to redefine luxury with its commitment to conscious living. Aulerth’s exquisite selection of pieces will make your loved one feel truly special. Explore a collection of delicate pendants, rings, and ornate earrings that reflect the essence of love. Choose Aulerth to make the perfect statement and express your affection towards your valentine. Price on request. Available online.

Carat Crush's Vital 2.0 Collection

Dainty desires

Carat Crush’s exquisite Vital 2.0 Collection, a dazzling presentation of fine jewellery has been launched just in time for Valentine's Day, making it the perfect gift for your beloved. Known for its everyday wear diamonds, Carat Crush by Diamantina has established itself in the world of fine jewellery by seamlessly merging sophistication with innovation. The Vital 2.0 Collection includes necklaces, rings, and earrings, catering to individuals who seek jewellery that effortlessly transitions from everyday wear to special occasions. Price on request. Available online.

A pair of heart earrings from Tanishq

Cherished forever

Since diamond rings, earrings and pendants make for some of the most thoughtful and cherished gifts this season, Tanishq’s fresh interpretations of stylized hearts, a perennial symbol of love, take centre stage accented with sparkling diamonds! Unique designs with infinity symbols, floral inspirations, and coloured gemstones with tones of warm yellow and blushed rose gold are in vogue too. Price on request. Available online.

A pendant by Flourish by Gunjan Jain

Timeless charm

If your love language is gifting your special one with exquisite and meaningful jewellery, the demi-fine jewellery brand Flourish by Gunjan Jain has just the kind of heart to make your loved one’s day special! The brand offers beautiful heart-shaped versatile jewellery pieces that include a range of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pendants, and ear studs that will go with every look you put together. Price on request. Available online.

A diamond necklace from The House of MBj

Graceful diamonds

The intricately adorned diamond necklace from The House of MBj needs no introduction. The picture says it all. But a piece like this is not just a gift to cherish but will be cherished for generations to come. Price on request. Available in stores.

Earrings from Isharya

A pop of colour

Isharya’s Valentine’s Day collection is all about pops of colours, mirrors and crystals that sets the tone apart. Be it a necklace, earrings, or bracelet, each stands out in its way and will elevate your whole Western, Indo-western, or boss-woman looks! Rs 1650 onwards. Available online.

Earrings from Mahesh Notandass

The quirk factor

Have you ever wondered why a pair of earrings needs to look identical and not something like this? Well, this pair of dainty earrings from Mahesh Notandass won our hearts immediately and had to be on our jewellery buy list! Price on request. Available in stores.

Earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers

Kiss of love

The universal colour of love is red. What better way to integrate it into your Valentine's Day celebrations this year as a priceless gift for your love? Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers presents Love-Tint, a selection of beautiful jewels that will awe and enchant your better half. The collection has the most exquisite and fine Valentine's Day giftable that will be treasured for life. The gleam of jewels in the hue of love sincerely is a symbol of love. In this love-inspired collection, enchanting bracelets, exquisite rings, and pendants are designed with magnificent rubies. This one-of-a-kind collection is a sparkling testament to love that lasts, with simple designs and exquisite workmanship. Price on request. Available online.

Finger ringer from I Blame Beads

Love for beads

What better way to celebrate the magic of Valentine's Day than with thoughtful jewellery that will last a lifetime? The dainty pieces from I Blame Beads are the right match to make your celebration extraordinary, whether you're expressing love to your partner, sister or your BFF. Price on request. Available online.

Heart earrings by Eurumme

Dainty darlings

Eurumme’s ethically designed statement pieces, be it the studs, danglers or hoops are great choices to complete your Valentine’s Day attire. Gift yourself, or your best half, these pieces will win their hearts for sure. Price on request. Available online.

Ring from Jaipur Jewels

The one for the vow

Be it a dainty solitaire, or a ring with a modern design, rings are a forever favourite when it comes to gifting jewellery. The intricately designed rings from Jaipur Jewels, adorned with diamonds and other precious stones can also be that perfect heirloom piece. Price on request. Available online.

Chandelier Earring from Joolry

For your travel needs

The jewellery pieces by Joolry are lightweight, are made of 92.5% hallmarked sterling silver and can be your perfect travel buddy or destination wedding party. A stone-studded chandelier earring like this is versatile and graceful. Rs 3000 onwards. Available online.

Pendant from Avama Jewellers

BFF goals!

Jewellery is an ideal symbol of love, and Avama Jewellers prides itself on curating the most beautiful and unique pieces through exquisite craftsmanship. With fine ensembles ranging from classic single-line diamond earrings and rose gold bracelets to intricate finger rings using solitaire diamond along with pendants made from precious gemstones. The brand has also curated special pieces that include heart-shaped earrings and tennis bracelets in rose gold and diamonds in their new collection ‘All Hearts’ for this special day of love - availing abundant choices to express the three magical words to your partner or loved one. Price on request. Available online and in stores.

Indian Gem and Jewellery's Sweet Talks collection

Timeless love

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation presents an exclusive collection, ‘Sweet Talks’ that transcends mere adornment, capturing the essence of love and romance. Each creation is a testament to the brand's dedication to quality, with pure and hallmarked metals forming the foundation of these exquisite pieces. The Valentine's Day collection features a curated selection of pieces that speak the language of love. Whether you're looking for a timeless necklace to symbolise your enduring commitment or a pair of exquisite earrings to add a touch of glamour, the collection has something for every romantic at heart. Price on request. Available in stores.

Crisanto's Love Charades

Love always wins

Crisanto’s ‘The Love Charades’ – An Embodiment of Love’ is an exquisite collection which is sure to make your loved ones feel all the more special on this beautiful day. Showcase your love with this collection which has beautifully crafted pieces designed to perfection. ‘The Love Charades’ is an amalgamation of classic and contemporary designs, perfect for this occasion as love indeed is timeless. You can choose from their collections consisting of both fine and creative jewellery. From bangles, earrings, and necklaces, to tennis bracelets, rings, pendants and a lot more which never goes out of style. Price on request. Available online and in stores.

Valentine Gifting Box from Orra

A box of love

Comprising a breathtaking neckpiece, perfectly matched dainty earrings, and an elegant bracelet, this set from Orra is the ideal gift for not just your loved ones, but also for yourself. Rs 1,49,999. Available online.

Reliance Jewels VDay Collection

Love grows

Celebrating the true spirit of Valentine's Day, Reliance Jewels unveiled an exclusive Valentine’s Day collection of exquisitely crafted rings, couple bands, and pendants made in 14kt yellow gold, rose gold, and diamond, ideal for everyday wear, serving as a constant reminder of the shared love between the couple. From bold to sophisticated and intricately designed pieces, it mirrors the strength women can invoke in a relationship with a fresh perspective of being stronger for their partner. Price on request. Available online.

A piece from Antahin Bhalobasa collection

Oh, my love!

Nnoni's 'Antahin Bhalobasa' collection is a sublime tribute to eternal love. Immerse yourself in the magic of Valentine's Day with exclusive offers on our bespoke custom and silver jewellery, creating a captivating experience till February 14. Price on request. Available online and in stores.

