This Valentines Day, glow up with these new beauty products

Get ready to glow and shine this Valentines Day with a range of beauty products unveiled by homegrown and global brands around the season of love.
Get a glowy skin overnight with Beauty By BiE's DND Mask, that's designed to repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin with its deeply hydrating formula. Formulated with a unique blend of actives including prebiotics and probiotics, hyaluronic acid and collagen, and peptides and antioxidants. Apply a thick layer to clean, dry skin, let it absorb for 15 minutes, massage in, and leave it on overnight for a fresh, glowing skin.
Price: ₹2,100. Available online.
This beautifully done up box with 10 beauty products from Kama Ayurveda has its all-time best-selling products. A complete head-to-toe wellness kit, this box includes products like Pure Rose Water, Bringadi Hair Treatment, and Rejuvenating & Brightening Ayurvedic Night Cream, delivering ultimate care for skin, hair, and overall well-being.
Price: ₹3,250. Available online.
For luscious healthy locks try Dromen & Co.’s Castor Brew Oil infused with the power of Ayurveda that deeply nourishes the scalp, strengthens strands and enhances natural shine. Whether you’re preparing for a special date night or just treating yourself, a warm oil massage with Castor Brew Oil makes your hair softer, fuller and more radiant. The nourishing ingredients work together to promote healthy hair growth, strengthen hair follicles and reduce the appearance of thinning or balding areas. It also helps to soothe and calm the scalp, reducing redness and irritation.
Price - ₹ 999. Available online.
Anastasia Beverly Hills new lip gloss features a lightweight mousse texture that feels as luxurious as your affection, and its soft-focus finish ensures irresistibly soft lips all day. The rich, one-swipe colour is perfect for romantic evenings, while the teardrop-shaped wand allows for effortless, precise application, making every moment of use a reminder of your love.
Price: ₹ 3200. Available online.
With Sweetness of honey this vegan lip oil from Blur India is available in five mouthwatering variants of orange, watermelon, strawberry, honey, and grape. Each one offers a refreshing, fruity scent and a burst of hydration as the lightweight formula glides on effortlessly, leaving your lips feeling plump and moisturised all day long.
Price: ₹ 599. Available online.
The O3+ Collagen Hydrogel Facial Mask is the ultimate skincare for youthful, radiant skin. Packed with advanced no-drop technology, this luxurious mask deeply hydrates and locks in essential nutrients leaving your skin firmer, smoother and glowing. Its prime ingredients, namely, green tea brightens and repairs while Gotu Kola helps reduce melanin levels for even-toned skin.
Price: ₹ 599. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, get shiny, plumped lips with KIKO Milano’s Softening Lip Gloss. Its soft, non-sticky texture glides effortlessly, leaving lips smooth, radiant, and beautifully hydrated. Available in 30 stunning shades with finishes ranging from transparent to pearly, this gloss adds a touch of glamour to any look.
Price: ₹ 1,050. Available online.
Innisfree's Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask is a perfect addition to a couple’s skincare night, leaving your skin glowing and refreshed with the goodness of clay and other vital ingredients.
Available online.
This luxurious skin-tightening massager by House of Beauty is designed to reduce under-eye puffiness, promote lymphatic drainage, and enhance skin elasticity. Using gold ions to balance the skin’s natural bioelectricity, it helps boost metabolism and awaken tired skin for a luminous glow. Perfect for a self-care ritual or a beauty-obsessed Valentine, this tool lifts, tones, and revitalizes with every glide.
Price: ₹ 2,100. Available online