Impress your loved ones with these precious gifts for V-Day

Impress your date with these gifts for Valentine’s Day. From self-pampering combos to bags that complement every outfit, here are some cues that you can take while planning that perfect gift for the occasion.
Gift your partner a NUUK DRIP Cold Pressed Slow Juicer to kickstart their day with fresh, nutritious juice. With a 108mm chute that handles whole fruits, you can skip the prep work and get straight to the goodness. The high-torque system mimics hand-squeezing for a fresh taste, while the fused strainer delivers smooth, pulp-free juice. A gift that blends health and flavour—this is a perfect choice to keep your partner healthy. Priced at INR 12,799.
The season of love is arriving, and the search for perfect gifts, especially for men, becomes truly challenging every other day. So, this Valentine’s season, surprise the man in your life with these exclusive options from Brune & Bareskin. This earpods and eyeglass cover duo is the perfect choice for your smart and dashing man. Price on request.
What better way to win the heart of your favourite girl than gifting make-up? Check out Type Beauty’s Lip Lustures, which come in two variants: Light Up for pigmented lips and Soak It for dry lips. With the goodness of SPF 35 PA+++ and four new nude shades, the lips are hydrated, nourished, plump, and shiny. It helps protect the lips from harsh rays of the sun while giving it back all the nutrients needed. Price on request.
Gift your loved ones a luxury bag where they can carry a piece of heart with them all the time. These heart-embossed bags from Tiger Marron are statement pieces in black or white that can elevate any look. These can be easily paired with a little black dress or a classic red and pink outfit that evokes a playful yet classy vibe. Made with eco-conscious material, these are long-lasting and crafted finely to the last detail. Furthermore, whether it’s a date or candlelight dinner, a summer brunch, or a cocktail party, these bags are perfect for every occasion. Price on request.
If pampering and self-care are your love language, Brillare has the perfect gift to spoil your special someone. The Coffee Connection Gift Set is a luxurious set designed to indulge the senses with its coffee and coconut nourishing formula. This set is perfect for those who love to unwind and treat themselves to a spa-like experience at home. Coffee helps with exfoliation, while coconut nourishes and moisturises your skin. Priced at INR 1,095.
A timeless gift to leave your mark or express your words of affection, the Montblanc Meisterstück Gold-Coated 149 Fountain Pen embodies a century of fine craftsmanship. The writing instrument features a cap and barrel crafted in precious black resin and a handcrafted Au 750/18K gold, rhodium coated nib. Each Meisterstück is crowned with the iconic white Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top and can be engraved with a heartfelt message for a personalised touch. To elevate your gifting, you can buy a Meisterstück 1-pen pouch, Montblanc ink, and a notebook to complete the hamper. Price on request.
With the vibrancy of bergamot and the warmth of orange blossom absolute, YSL Myself is here to uplift your senses. With Indonesian patchouli and musky ambrofix, this perfume is here to create a long-lasting impression of confidence, freshness, and sensuality. An expression of love and sophistication, making it a perfect gift on the day of love. Priced at INR 8,200.
With their soothing scents and warm glow, candles create the perfect ambience to relax, enjoy, or even say what your heart desires to your loved ones. Dots and Doodles’ latest drop for this occasion is the La vie en Vanille scented soy candle. Its soothing fragrance, comprising ambrosial and sweet notes, creates a haven of peace when lit up. These hand-poured soy candles burn longer than regular ones and help retain the fragrance for a long time. Priced at INR 1,079.