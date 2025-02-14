This Valentine’s Day, check out some eclectic jewellery options before you choose the best for your beloved

Senco Gold & Diamonds’ Berry lovely collection and Facets of love collection perhaps has all that you need to propose to your partner on Valentine’s Day. Try the Enchanting passion diamond necklace that’s set in 18K rose gold and features 1.13 carat diamonds, elegantly intertwined with vibrant, coloured stones.
Price on request. Available online.
Bijoux designer Maithili Kabre’s eponymous label has an impressive range of pieces in shades of red and pink to set the mood for the day. We loved the intricately designed pearl ear cuffs from her Seafoam collection. With elegant blush pink crystals and a natural baroque pearl drop, the earrings have a timeless classic feel about them.
Price on request. Available online.
At the heart of Eishita Puri’s jewellery label, Eurumme, lies the philosophy that ‘imperfect is beautiful’. If you want to stand out in the crowd, you can choose from their Valentine’s special edit. We loved their neatly designed Florence danglers, crafted in 0.25 micron gold plated brass, that have intricate layers symbolising the nuanced facets of love. This makes the ear pieces meaningful and beautiful as well.
Price on request. Available online.
Amama’s I Chilli U collection is a bold and playful tribute to love in all its spicy glory. Each design thoughtfully incorporates the elegant curves and striking contours of chillies, blending symbolism with artistry to create an eclectic mix of statement earrings, rings, bold bracelets, and neckpieces, alongside avant-garde bags that redefine accessory styling.
Price on request. Available online.
Manaal by Aadhya Aggarwal’s Valentine’s Day collection features an enchanting selection of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, each crafted to exude romance and elegance. For those looking to add a deeply personal touch, Manaal provides exclusive customisation options, allowing you to design a one-of-a-kind piece that reflects your unique bond.
Price on request. Available online.
Seamless and bold, these elegant earrings from label Theaa are made with hypoallergenic brass and they simply stole our hearts. These beautiful pair of dainty danglers called Autumn chandelier earrings draw inspiration from maple leaves and make for a bold style statement. Crafted on a base of brass and adorned with gold vermeil, they’re nickel and lead-free, ensuring hypoallergenic wear.
Price on request. Available online.
Simsum Fine Jewellery’s Fingerprint keepsakes collection offers a personal, heartfelt gift that captures the unique bond between loved ones, turning fingerprints into lasting symbols of affection and connection. Crafted with precision, each piece of jewellery in the collection—from elegant rings and necklaces to keychains and charms—is custom-made to feature the fingerprint of your special someone.
Price on request. Available online.
Shaya by CaratLane’s Valentine’s collection (B)ring in the love is a celebration of love in its sweetest form. Featuring delicate heart-shaped silver jewellery, adorned with soft pink and lavender enamel, this collection reimagines the charm of timeless Swiss bells into romantic, wearable treasures.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate love in all its glorious forms—whether it's your bestie, your partner, or your amazing self with Vasundhra Raj Luxury! Their handpicked collection of dazzling diamonds, romantic rubies, and enchanting emeralds will have hearts skipping a beat. From adorable heart-shaped silhouettes to whimsical butterflies, these timeless pieces are the perfect way to say, ‘I love you’ or ‘I deserve this!’
Price on request. Available by appointment.
Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers, introduces their Valentine’s Edit 2025 with a stunning emerald-focused collection. Emeralds symbolise strength, ambition, and loyalty—making them the perfect gift for someone who loves with fierce passion. Each design, from striking rings to statement bracelets, features natural diamonds alongside vivid green emeralds, creating a luxurious yet powerful aesthetic.
Price on request.
This Valentine’s Day, let Irasva Fine Jewellery help you tell your love story. Diamonds—timeless, radiant, and endlessly captivating—are the perfect symbol of enduring affection. From delicate pendants to sparkling earrings, every piece reflects the beauty of cherished bonds. Celebrate romance with jewellery as timeless as your love.
Price on request. Available online.