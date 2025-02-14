What to gift your partner if they are never on time?

Love is a test of time. If one overcomes the battles thrown by life, love will win for sure. One such hurdle is your partner not reaching anywhere on time. To solve that issue, we bring you a list of watches that they will definitely fall for, even if they are not a horologist.
Exuding effortless style, Fossil's Everett Chronograph is the perfect blend of casual cool and refined sophistication. Available in a sleek gunmetal stainless steel case with a sunray grey dial or a timeless stainless steel case with a striking sunray blue dial, this 44 mm timepiece is designed for versatility. Powered by Japanese chronograph quartz movement and featuring a date window, it ensures precision while complementing any look. INR 15,995.
To begin the celebration of 270 years of passion, and in response to the expectations of its clients, Vacheron Constantin presents the inaugural timepiece marking its anniversary year: the Historiques 222 in stainless steel. It is timeless and will act as a symbol of your timeless relationship. Price on request.
The Franck Muller Vanguard™ Lady Slim Vintage watch embodies an avatar by introducing its symmetric and ultra-thin case a surprising twist to the Vanguard™ series, known for its modern, oversized and sporty appeal. The Vanguard™ Lady Slim Vintage features a slim, automatic movement, designed and manufactured in-house. This collection comes in numerous colours, and the aesthetics of the collection evoke a vintage heritage, playing on themes of light and colour. Price on request.
On trend, yet timeless, the petite Breitling Chronomat 28 is the versatile sports chic watch for any occasion. Mother-of-pearl in various shades and traceable lab-grown diamonds combine with subtle refinements to give the timepieces a jewellery-like appeal. The Chronomat 28 is powered by the Breitling Caliber 72, a COSC-certified SuperQuartz™ chronometer, and is a great choice for your boss lady! Price on request.
Favre Leuba's Deep Blue Renaissance reinterprets the classic diver’s watch for today’s connoisseurs with its 300-metre water-resistant round case. It is aesthetically modern with the dimensions, measuring 40mm in diameter and 13.24mm in thickness. The graceful contours of the case, along with the tapered lugs featuring polished chamfered edges, achieve an ideal balance between aesthetics and comfort. It is affixed with a unidirectional ceramic bezel and sapphire crystal glass. The dial features a vibrant blue hue with a nice gradient finish. The Deep Blue Renaissance comes on a blue rubber strap with an interchangeable strap system. INR 210,000
This Valentine's Day, give the gift of time to your loved ones with timeless pieces for Him and Her from Jaipur Watch Company. Make it personal with their customisable watches — engrave a meaningful date or image, embed a cherished coin, or choose unique dial designs to tell your love story in a way words never can. Choose from their elegant Filigree Collection, inspired by intricate artistry, or opt for the distinguished Rajasthan Police Watch Collection, a tribute to heritage and craftsmanship. Price on request.
With its integrated metal bracelet, notched or diamond-set bezel and automatic movement, the Tudor Royal range is the epitome of versatile and affordable sport-chic, and now there are two more exciting dial variants joining the range: chocolate brown and light salmon. TUDOR has expanded the dial range of the much-loved Royal to include radial-brushed salmon and brown dials that offer an unexpected and exquisite aesthetic. Price on request.
Introducing the Ferocious Women's Watch by Just Cavalli. With its sleek silver case measuring 22mm by 36.5mm, this watch is designed to make a bold statement. The striking pink dial adds a touch of femininity, while the silver band complements the overall design perfectly. Powered by reliable Japan Movement, this watch ensures accurate timekeeping. With water resistance up to 30M. INR 19,750