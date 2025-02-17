10 stunning fragrances to elevate your scent game this Perfume Day

1. Floral fragrance

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom is a captivating floral fragrance that evokes the image of an orange grove in full bloom. With vibrant top notes of neroli and citrus, it’s a refreshing and uplifting scent. The heart reveals a delicate touch of orange blossom, while a hint of water lily adds an aquatic freshness. Grounded with amber and musk, the fragrance concludes with a warm, elegant finish. This light, airy perfume radiates grace, making it the perfect everyday companion for those who want to channel timeless femininity. Even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, adores this scent, making it a staple in the world of royals.

Price: INR 4,800. Available online.