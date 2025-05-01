A watch company celebrates women who do it all with a heartfelt Mother’s Day experience

At the heart of the celebration was Fossil’s new Harlow collection, the brand’s spotlight for Mother's Day 2025. Known for its elegant design and bold personality, the Harlow watch was showcased in a larger-than-life installation, making for a striking statement at the event. Attendees were invited to personalise their own Harlow timepiece at the Fossil Personalisation Cart, where complimentary engravings added a unique touch to each watch—transforming it into a sentimental keepsake.
While the spotlight is on Harlow, Fossil’s complete Mother’s Day collection offers something special for every kind of mom. The brand reintroduces its iconic watch ring with a modern twist—available in a variety of colors and featuring a bold, feminine design with 5 ATM water resistance, perfect for everyday elegance. One of the standout pieces is the Raquel Butterfly Watch—a true tribute to transformation and grace. The rectangular gold-tone case frames a stunning abalone shell dial, brought to life by a delicately applied butterfly motif.
Fossil’s range of stylish bags has something for everyone. The Jolie Small Crossbody, crafted in chevron fabric, is the perfect companion for warm-weather outings. Meanwhile, the Jessie Bucket Shoulder Bag stands out with its hand-polished Italian acrylic beads, designed to mimic semi-precious gems for a one-of-a-kind finish. For those who love jewellery, the Fossil Heritage collection features bold, statement-making designs.
From personalised timepieces to thoughtfully crafted accessories, Fossil’s Mother’s Day collection celebrates every kind of mom—bold, stylish, and radiant.