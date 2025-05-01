Nupur & Shivani bring their signature style to Mumbai for Mother’s Day

This weekend, Mumbai plays host to a refined jewellery showcase by design duo Nupur and Shivani. Set to take place on Saturday, 10th May at Satra Signature Banquet in Juhu, the one-day event coincides with Mother’s Day and celebrates the spirit of elegance, affection, and enduring craftsmanship.

Known for their intricate approach to timeless jewellery, the Mumbai-based designers will present a curated collection that blends classic aesthetics with contemporary flair. The showcase offers a thoughtful way to mark the occasion—whether you're searching for a gift or simply looking to explore exquisite pieces that tell a story.

The event runs from 11 am to 8 pm, inviting jewellery enthusiasts and collectors to discover designs that reflect both sentiment and style. With the summer season in full swing, the exhibition also nods to festive dressing and personal adornment.