Diwali 2025: 10 Mumbai brands you should explore for gifting

Diwali has always been about light, but the best kind of light comes from thoughtfulness. In a season when gifting can feel routine, the most memorable presents are the ones that carry a sense of connection. A well-chosen piece, made with attention and intention, reflects effort, the same quality that defines Mumbai’s growing circle of independent makers. Designers, pâtissiers, and perfumers who understand that true luxury isn’t loud.

Looking for the right Diwali gift? These Mumbai-based brands can help!

In a city that thrives on scale, these brands stand apart for their focus on quality and intent. Every offering, a box of handmade brownies, a sculpted ring, a bottle of agave spirit, carries the unmistakable mark of its maker. They remind us that Diwali gifting doesn’t need to be about abundance; it can simply be about care. Choosing from Mumbai’s homegrown creators is about returning to the idea that a truly good gift feels considered, something that lights up the person receiving it, just as much as the season itself.

Mewaz

From the family behind Heersons, Mewaz continues a Mumbai legacy spanning five decades. It transforms the city’s most-loved sweets and dry fruits into modern, design-led hampers. Each box, filled with teas, chocolates, and artisanal treats, carries the warmth of heritage while feeling unmistakably current.