Diwali 2025: 10 Mumbai brands you should explore for gifting

Diwali has always been about light, but the best kind of light comes from thoughtfulness. In a season when gifting can feel routine, the most memorable presents are the ones that carry a sense of connection. A well-chosen piece, made with attention and intention, reflects effort, the same quality that defines Mumbai’s growing circle of independent makers. Designers, pâtissiers, and perfumers who understand that true luxury isn’t loud.
In a city that thrives on scale, these brands stand apart for their focus on quality and intent. Every offering, a box of handmade brownies, a sculpted ring, a bottle of agave spirit, carries the unmistakable mark of its maker. They remind us that Diwali gifting doesn’t need to be about abundance; it can simply be about care. Choosing from Mumbai’s homegrown creators is about returning to the idea that a truly good gift feels considered, something that lights up the person receiving it, just as much as the season itself.
Mewaz
From the family behind Heersons, Mewaz continues a Mumbai legacy spanning five decades. It transforms the city’s most-loved sweets and dry fruits into modern, design-led hampers. Each box, filled with teas, chocolates, and artisanal treats, carries the warmth of heritage while feeling unmistakably current.
Relish Patisserie
Founded by Viidhii Taneja in 2008, Relish Patisserie has built a loyal following for desserts that never feel excessive. This year’s Diwali hampers include brownies, assorted chocolates, granola bars, spiced nuts, and cookies, all customisable to suit taste and budget. Starting at ₹1,000, they’re perfect for those who value something thoughtful, familiar, and well made.
Mija
Mija crafts fine jewellery using lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals, a conscious nod to modern luxury. The Solitaire Collection features minimalist studs and rings that transition easily from everyday wear to festive dressing. The craftsmanship is meticulous, the design clean, and the purpose clear: jewellery that endures. Prices range from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.
Goonda
If you like your gifts with a little edge, Goonda’s 100% agave spirit makes a refreshing change from the usual bottles passed around at Diwali parties. Produced in Maharashtra, its El Goonda range spans Silver, Reposado, and inventive infusions like Café, Picante, and Strawberry. The flavours are distinct without being showy, and the bottle design feels perfectly at home on a modern bar cart.
Quaran-treats by Nupur Ruparelia
What began as a lockdown experiment in 2020 has become a local favourite. Quaran-treats’ brownie trays, layered with dark chocolate ganache, strike the right balance of rich and restrained. The almond brittle adds a festive crunch, while the rose milk cake and assorted cheesecake tubs make generous, easy gifts. Everything is small-batch and personal, starting at ₹350.
Shehla Khan
For those who prefer gifting something lasting, Shehla Khan’s designs bring quiet elegance to festive dressing. Her signature use of lace, soft fabrics, and intricate detail creates pieces that feel both intimate and celebratory, thoughtful keepsakes for seasons beyond Diwali.
S&A Perfumes
Run by a third-generation perfumery family, S&A’s fragrances are vegan, cruelty-free, and made in small batches. Each blend is considered and wearable, starting from 30ml bottles priced at ₹500 with optional engraving that adds a small detail that makes the gift feel even more intentional.
Rumri
Inspired by Indian artistry, Rumri crafts jewellery that blends tradition with contemporary design. Each handcrafted piece has a story to tell, making it a refined, personal gift for the festive season.
MuseMart
MuseVERSE Channapatna Toys: Created by designers Huzefa Rangwala and Jasem Pirani, the MuseVERSE collection brings the artistry of Channapatna craftsmanship into contemporary design. Each toy, from the Gatekeeper to the Explorer, is hand-turned from locally sourced phool wood and finished with character and precision. As collectible as they are playful, these pieces make distinctive gifts for both children and design lovers.
(Story by Esha Aphale)
