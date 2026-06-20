Father's Day 2026: Here are some gifting picks to celebrate the day

Go beyond the expected this Father’s Day with a wider selection of thoughtfully curated gifts designed for every kind of dad. From everyday upgrades and refined accessories to wellness tools and statement pieces, this collection brings together craftsmanship, function, and style. Whether he values innovation, comfort, or understated luxury, these additions offer more ways to celebrate him with something truly memorable.
For fathers with a taste for exceptional artistry, honour the day with the Dragonfish Money Clip by Lotus Arts de Vivre, a refined accessory. Expertly handmade in sterling silver and enhanced with vivid green galuchat leather, it features an intricate Dragonfish design inspired by the mythical Keto. Representing resilience, abundance, and strength, this distinctive piece is a thoughtful tribute to the qualities that define fatherhood.
Price: Rs 44,436. Available online.
A statement in luxury, the Eisch Haptics Whisky Decanter Set by The Bar Collective is a refined choice for a father who appreciates timeless elegance. Handcrafted from brilliant crystal, it features matte gold and platinum detailing with a special finish that maintains lasting brilliance. The precision-fit hand-ground stopper and NO DROP EFFECT ensure smooth, drip-free pour ing, while two matching tumblers complete the experience. Presented in a sleek black box, it is an exceptional gift for whisky connoisseurs.
Price: Rs 24,995. Available online.
Celebrate Father’s Day with the Zodiac Men’s Band Ring by DiAi Designs, a striking symbol of strength and individuality. Crafted with scattered gold-engraved stars and accented by sparkling diamonds, this distinctive design captures the wonder of the night sky. The celestial-inspired band offers timeless sophistication and meaningful style, making it a memorable gift for fathers.
Price: Rs 1,46,800. Available online.
Built for simplicity and results, this night routine fits easily into a father’s daily wind-down. This two-step night routine by Plenaire begins with the Duelle 2-in-1 Brightening Cleanser, which cleanses, gently exfoliates, and refreshes the skin. It is followed by the Aesthétique Retexturizing Serum, a powerful treatment that improves texture, evens tone, and brightens dullness for healthier-looking skin.
Price: Rs 3,048. (For 30ml) Available online.
This Father’s Day, gift him a refreshing escape with Amalfi Riviera by SKINN – House of Titan. Inspired by the Mediterranean coast, this citrus-marine Eau de Parfum opens with bergamot and lemon, evolving into notes of ginger, vetiver, marine accords, cedarwood, and sea salt. Sophisticated and versatile, it’s a fragrance that captures freedom, and effortless confidence.
Price: Rs 3,095. Available online.
A great cup of coffee can make all the difference to a father’s routine, and the Essenza Mini delivers exactly that. Compact, efficient, and beautifully designed, it brings Nespresso’s signature quality to every brew. With one-touch preparation for Espresso and Lungo, a high-pressure extraction system, and effortless everyday operation, it offers rich flavour and convenience in equal measure.
Price: Rs 15,705. Available online.
A distinguished timepiece that balances innovation with enduring style, the Rado Integral is a thoughtful Father’s Day gift. Reimagined in a refined mid-sized silhouette, it features a sleek black finish, high-tech ceramic bracelet links, a lacquered dial, and four Top Wesselton diamond indices. Powered by the precise R279 quartz PreciDrive movement, this sophisticated watch delivers exceptional comfort, precision, and elegance.
Price: Rs 2,91,700 Available online.
India’s LUMA air-fryer oven blends design, technology, and healthier cooking for modern homes. It features a PureGlass chamber, intuitive interface, and NutriRetain technology for better results. With recipe support and smart ecosystem features, it suits dads who enjoy flavour and thoughtful engineering.
Price on request. Available online.