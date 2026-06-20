Father’s Day dining: Where to take him in Chennai

The men who shaped our earliest memories deserve more than just a passing nod this Sunday. Whether he is the quiet architect of your ambition, the secret source of your favourite recipes, or the hero who taught you how to navigate the world, Father’s Day is the moment to pause and reciprocate that unwavering support. We have curated a selection of the city’s most evocative dining experiences, designed to turn a simple meal into a celebration of the legacy, laughter, and wisdom fathers pass down through the years.
Raise a glass to your first hero with a sophisticated global dining experience at Cappella. The menu features an enticing selection of signature dishes, including Bali prawns, Chapli kebabs, and an exclusive Father’s Day beef brisket sandwich. To make the day even more memorable, the restaurant is offering an excellent 50 per cent discount on à la carte dining for all fathers. Meal for one: INR 1,000. 11 am – 11 pm. At Cappella, The Palomar by Crossway.
The Legend’s Table gives one an opportunity to honour the man who holds the family together. This heartfelt brunch experience at Anise invites guests to revisit nostalgic flavours with a Memory Bar where chefs recreate fathers’ signature dishes live, alongside a Tie & Tonic station for bespoke refreshments. From the comforting Dad’s Sunday Biriyani to an inventive Filter kaapi creme brulee, the menu bridges family traditions with sophisticated culinary artistry. INR 3,540 (AI). 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At Anise, Taj Coromandel.
Enter a world of culinary indulgence where Dad Celebrated turns a leisurely Sunday into a gracious brunch. The brunch experience features an expansive array of live grills and interactive stations, paired with refreshing beverages to keep the conversation flowing. To ensure the day is truly unforgettable, the hotel offers a special gift: fathers dine completely complimentary when accompanied by their family. Free for fathers (with family). 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai Velachery.
Music, laughter, and the scent of slow-roasted lamb fill the air at Spice Haat this Father’s Day. This curated brunch experience prioritises connection, inviting families to indulge in local seafood platters and signature biriyanis while enjoying a lively, music-filled ambience. Furthermore, a complimentary welcome drink and a bespoke dessert wait for every father at the table. INR 2,799++ (non-alcoholic), INR 3,499++ (alcoholic). 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
Savour the flavours of a truly grand buffet, meticulously crafted at Svar to honour the man who has always been your guiding force. From fresh sushi and sizzling tandoori delights to a decadent dessert spread featuring continental and traditional sweets, this lunch is designed for pure indulgence. It might be the perfect setting for an effortless family gathering that puts the superhero of the house front and centre. Meal for one: INR 1,200 ++. 12 noon – 3.30 pm. At Svar, Turyaa Chennai.
The Sunday brunch at Paprika is a dedicated celebration for the men who have guided, supported, and inspired us throughout the years. Hearty family favourites and indulgent global specialities fill the tables, creating the perfect atmosphere for an afternoon of shared stories and connection. Additionally, fathers dine with the compliments when you book for two guests. Meal for one: INR 2,499++. 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Paprika, Courtyard by Marriott Chennai.
Skip the conventional gift this year and immerse yourselves in the culinary artistry of ITC Grand Chola, where different activities takes centre stage. The hotel hosts a trio of interactive workshops: learn the fine craft of chocolate tempering at Fabelle, roll traditional laddus together at Ritvah, or collaborate on a bespoke sundae at Yura – Artisanal Scoops. Each experience is designed to strengthen family bonds through shared tradition, creativity, and the simple pleasure of making something delicious side-by-side. 11.30 am – 2 pm. At ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.