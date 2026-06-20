Father’s Day dining: Where to take him in Chennai

Skip the conventional gift this year and immerse yourselves in the culinary artistry of ITC Grand Chola, where different activities takes centre stage. The hotel hosts a trio of interactive workshops: learn the fine craft of chocolate tempering at Fabelle, roll traditional laddus together at Ritvah, or collaborate on a bespoke sundae at Yura – Artisanal Scoops. Each experience is designed to strengthen family bonds through shared tradition, creativity, and the simple pleasure of making something delicious side-by-side. 11.30 am – 2 pm. At ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

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