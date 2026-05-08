Mother's Day 2026: Unique gift items to impress your mothership!

A Mother’s Day gift doesn’t need to feel like a peace offering, but isn’t it exactly that in essence? For that time you spilt ketchup on a white couch, or for disobeying the curfew time at home umpteenth time? There are multiple things you can give your mum that say, “thanks for not giving up on me.” But the only way to make her feel special is to let her know you see her and understand what she needs. It could be a simple night light for your mother who struggles with her bedside reading, or a unique chanderi sari for the mum who hates spending on herself. For all the moms who say they “don’t want anything,” there’s always the perfect gift that will make them smile.
Rimowa’s newly introduced silver jewellery case is perfect for moms who love to keep their trinkets close to their hearts. Meticulously crafted in Cologne from the Maison’s signature anodised aluminium, the case features a matte grooved exterior and polished silver hardware, echoing the brilliance of fine jewellery. Inside, a soft grey microfiber lining is paired with thoughtfully designed compartments, including ring holders, leather loops, and a secure pouch for delicate items. Not just functional and unique, this piece can also become an heirloom.
Price on request. Available online.
Crafted with an emphasis on fine workmanship, this clutch from JJV Kapurthala’s latest Spring Summer offering features a signature Shifting Leaves Chevron pattern, creating a striking play of texture and pattern. Designed with a bridge loop flap secured by hidden magnets, it is complemented by a crossbody chain and a leather shoulder strap quilted in the Chevron pattern for added versatility.
INR 22,500. Available online.
For mothers who love all things dainty and cute, the Leather Floral Bouquet Bag Charm from Michael Kors is a great choice. Crafted from supple leather with minimal hardware and a looped design that attaches to tote handles, it is the kind of detail that stays relevant well beyond a single season.
INR 11,000. Available online.
The highlight of most of our lives is our darling mums, and a dewy highlighting stick would be perfect for those who like their make-up very subtle. Celebrate her glow this Mother’s Day with a gift that feels both effortless and radiant. The Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Glow Seek Highlighter has a multi-dimensional illuminating powder with an ultra-smooth texture that glides on seamlessly, delivering a luminous, lit-from-within finish.
INR 4,500. Available online.
In Indian summers, applying anything on your face ecomes a task. But we can’t compromise on a moisturiser, right? For times like these, we can always rely on a good, light gel moisturiser to boost hydration. Clinique’s cult-favourite OG hydrator delivers hydration in 3 seconds, which lasts for 100 hours.
INR 950 onwards. Available online.
For the lady so stylish and impressive, this signature Gucci shawl features an allover Gucci Flora print with a tonal trim. Made in Italy, the multicolour GG wool silk jacquard is the right pop of colour that can amp up any boring outfit.
Price on request. Available online.
In the mountain air of Kashmir, the Chinar leaf drifts softly with the breeze moving with a quiet rhythm. And Zoya’s The Leafsong pendant reflects this graceful movement, for our graceful lady, where marquise yellow sapphires glow warmly and diamonds shimmer gently like fleeting whispers of light.
Price on request. Available online.
We never want our parents to grow old. Let your mum look glamorous with Just Human Microshots AgeDefying Peptide Cream. Its advanced peptide complexes and spicule technology enhance ingredient absorption, helping visibly improve firmness, smooth fine lines, and boost overall radiance in as little as ten days.
INR 7,000. Available online.
Along with a moisturiser, a lightweight gel sunscreen is also what you need on a daily basis. So, why not invest in a piece that will be really productive? O3+ Mijoo Korea Sun Comfort Lightweight Moisturising Sunscreen SPF 50 is said to be enriched with rice and probiotics, protecting the skin barrier while delivering a dewy, comfortable finish, perfect for daily wear in humid conditions.
INR 695. Available online.
Let your mom feel like the absolute queen she is with a little glam, a little glow and a whole lot of love fromthe curated kit from KIKO Milano. Whether it’s the plumping charm of Lip Volume Tutu Rose, the glow-boosting magic of New Bright Lift Day or the youth-enhancing Bright Lift Eyes, this beauty edit is made to pamper. Add in the Pro Gel Mascara Lash Serum for lashes that wow and you’ve got her secret to radiance wrapped up in a bow.
Price on requst. Available online.
A mesmerising ring like this, from the House of Rose, centres around a delicate sphere of freshwater pearls, crowned by a Mitchell-cut round natural diamond-balancing softness with brilliance in a design that feels both timeless and contemporary.
Price on request. Available at their stores in Mumbai and Delhi.
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