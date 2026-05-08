Mother's Day 2026: Unique gift items to impress your mothership!

A Mother’s Day gift doesn’t need to feel like a peace offering, but isn’t it exactly that in essence? For that time you spilt ketchup on a white couch, or for disobeying the curfew time at home umpteenth time? There are multiple things you can give your mum that say, “thanks for not giving up on me.” But the only way to make her feel special is to let her know you see her and understand what she needs. It could be a simple night light for your mother who struggles with her bedside reading, or a unique chanderi sari for the mum who hates spending on herself. For all the moms who say they “don’t want anything,” there’s always the perfect gift that will make them smile.