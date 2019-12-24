Truefitt & Hill, one of the world's oldest men's grooming barbershop has launched a new range of gift packages at their Banjara Hills outlet, especially for Christmas gifting. And as we all know, a little bit of festive grooming never hurt someone!





First up is the ‘essential care gift’ package which comes in a beautiful presentation box, and comprises four items from shaving cream, fragrance, Trafalgar, grafton, sandalwood, pre-shave oil fragrance and aftershave balm. That apart, it also contains a gift voucher which entitles you to four complimentary royal signature services. (Rs 9,100)





That apart, there’s also the ‘dukes daycare gift package’ which includes two items - post-shave cologne balm and an Authentic No. 10 shaving cream along with a gift voucher which entitles you to one complimentary royal signature service. ( Rs 3,500)