Senco Gold has come up with some stunning pieces of adornments with floral and other royal patterns to make you look no less than a queen on the biggest day of your life. One of the largest jewellery retail chains in the country, they unveiled The Great Indian Vivaha Collection, a range of new bridal jewellery collection to cater to the peak wedding season demands.

Senco Gold's latest wedding collection

Featuring intricate and exquisitely detailed designs in gold and diamonds, the edit showcases the some finely crafted exquisite pieces by Senco's highly-skilled karigars.

Each piece of jewellery is perfectly designed to reflect the unique beauty that each Indan bride possesses. Whether she is a demure Bengali bride or a Panjabi kudi with swag, the collection is big enough to suit everyone's palate ranging from rings, jhoomar, nathh, haathphool, maangtika, necklace set, armband, nose pin, to hair accessory, waistband, bangles, toe rings, anklets, sankha and pola (white shell and red coral Bangles), kharu, chic and long chains.

Some of the showstopper pieces that drew our attention include a 22-carat gold, three-layer Sita haar with a peacock theme that also has guineas and meenakari work. It’s a perfect piece for an ethnic-themed wedding of a new-age bride.

There's also a filigree choker in geometric pattern with meenakari work in green and blue enamel, turning this into an enchanting piece.

There are also very exquisitely crafted bangles that can look timeless with your sari or lehenga. You can also choose a Kharu or the magnificently crafted bridal armours inspired by the designs of the royal family jewellery, which looks very traditional.

Necklaces with chillai, filigree and cut-lay artwork, are also worth checking out.

There are stunning chokers too with colourful beads, stones and polki (uncut diamonds) to choose from.

You can check out the entire collection at sencogoldanddiamonds.com