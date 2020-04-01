With the country in complete lockdown, Kaya Clinic has launched a new feature through which their customers can get free video consultations. The pan-India outreach is for those facing skin, hair and stress-related problems that cannot be put off until after the lockdown. The clinic, which has 100 outposts in 27 Indian cities, has roped in 140 dermatologists from across the country to offer their services.

“As a responsible medical and wellness brand, we at Kaya are constantly striving towards providing world class facility and best medical care to the people of our country. Keeping in mind the current situation, Kaya has decided to roll out digital consultation services to ensure that everyone at home can avail the expertise of Kaya dermatologists for daily skincare. The company is committed to creating large scale awareness about protective measures through mass communication to drive home the message of personal care and hygiene which is critical for us as a nation to fight this virus,” says Pooja Sahgal, Vice President & Head, Marketing - Kaya Ltd.

To seek assistance, one can call the toll free number 1800-209-5292.

