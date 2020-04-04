Following the success of their Black Manta Special Edition, Carl F Bucherer recently announced the launch of a new design. By the end of the year, Patravi ScubaTec ‘family’ will be joined by a new member. Called the Patravi ScubaTec Black, the diver’s watch is sleek, stylish and the ideal accessory for adventure-seekers.

The timepiece has a water resistance to 50 bar (500 m); certified chronometer precision confirmed by Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres (COSC), an independent Swiss chronometer testing institute, and an ultralight 44.6 mm titanium case (which has a matte black DLC coating). The unidirectional rotating bezel is equipped with scratch-resistant ceramic, a 60-minute scale and luminous markers. The dial is designed with black indices with a coating of Super-LumiNova, so you can tell the time even in the dark. It is also powered by the CFB 1950.1 caliber automatic movement with a power reserve of 38 hours.

Besides ticking the boxes of style and functionality, the watch also does its bit for the environment. The rubber strap used for the watch has a layer of fabric that is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles sourced from ocean waste.

Price on request.

