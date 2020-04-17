Body Cupid has a range of shower gels, which are ideal for the summer. All fruit-infused, they are light, refreshing and fragrant. With flavours like mango, strawberry and cherry, they are sure to lift up your spirits if you’re feeling low because of the lockdown.

The range comprises five variants - Balinese Mango (made with Balinese mango seed oil for a tropical escape), Citrus Love (enriched with natural Mandarin orange essential oil and shea butter), Cherrylicious (created with natural cherry seeds and peach kernel oil), Berrylicious (crafted from a mix of strawberry seed oil, blueberry seed oil and cranberry seed oil) and Wild Strawberry (natural wild strawberry seed oil and shea butter).

Suitable for all skin types, the shower gels are paraben- and sulphate-free and are formulated to moisturise the skin while giving you rich lather.

Rs.399. Available online.

