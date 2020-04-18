With Ramadan merely a few days away, here’s some fashion inspiration for the festive season. We might still be under lockdown, but there’s no reason not to celebrate, follow traditions and generally cheer ourselves up with some pretty clothes.

Mirth by Diya is a label launched in 2019, and prides itself on its dressy yet comfortable clothing, marked by skillful draping, tasteful use of colour and stunning but minimalistic embellishments. The label has just launched a special collection for Ramadan, which includes gowns and jumpsuits with flared legs. There are also kaftans, lehengas and kurtas paired with ghararas. The colours range from taupe and greyish blue to earthy wine red and primrose yellow and bright lilac. For the embellishments, the designer has experimented with hand-embroidery, glass and metal bugle beads, sequins, glass crystals and mirror work.

“Our Ramadan special collection has a lot of variety. While designing it, we have kept in mind the younger audience which loves to experiment and the conservative dressing one needs to follow for the occasion,” says Diya, adding, “Our simple and elegant kurtas and minimalistic gowns can be worn while the festival is ongoing, especially for Iftar parties.”



Available online.