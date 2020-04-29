With the lockdown still keeping us homebound, month-long Ramadan followed by Eid will be a tad less glittery affair. Most of the shopping around the celebrations will remain confined to online portals and sensing this, designer label Shivani Sabharwal has curated her latest Ramadan Festive edit which is all about gorgeous and trendy Palazzo sets.

Made from light, breathable fabrics like crepe and jersey for the hot summer months, the designs are very universally appealing and fits all occasions with an amalgamation of fineness and detailing.

Shivani Sabharwal's Eid collection

The silhouettes are flowy and floral prints dominate the collection comprising kurtas, jackets, festive dupattas paired with palazzos in fluid silhouettes that can easily be carried from day to night throughout the festive season.

Sabharwal also shares some style tips for you to dazzle during the Holy month of Ramadan Kareem:

Pair them up with Envelope clutch to complete the look

Don’t forget to pair them up with Perfect Pair of Mules

Also, you can add some bold accessories to stand out and make a striking style statement

To shop their collection, go to their Insta handle @label_shivanisabharwal or head to the Gyais Store Delhi after the lockdown is over.