The Metaracer, a distance racing shoe, is the latest drop from sportswear brand Asics. The show is designed to enable athletes to bring out their best performance thanks to its GUIDESOLE technology which is a carbon plate that gives its wearer forward propulsion.



A pronounced toe-spring shape, which minimises strain on the calf muscle by up to 20 per cent is another unique feature of this shoe. Other interesting additions include a lightweight but supportive engineered mesh upper (which ensures feet are cool even in hot and humid weather), FLYTEFOAM technology in the midsole (which makes for a softer run and improved responsiveness) and ASICS grip and WET GRIP RUBBER SPONGE on the sole, which enhance grip even in wet conditions.



“Top athletic performance is the result of combining a human body trained to achieve its peak with the best in sport innovation. However, ASICS scientists never give athletes new technology just for technology’s sake. New ASICS products have always had to meet two objectives: better performance and better protection against injury. And that’s what we have delivered with the METARACER,” says Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager at the ASICS Institute of Sports Science in Kobe, Japan.



The show is available in men’s and women’s models in the Sunrise Red colourway, considered a symbol of hope, passion and dedication, and celebrates the city of Tokyo.

Rs.17,999. Available online and across Asics retail stores.

