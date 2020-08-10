Ralph Lauren has released a first-of-its-kind Bitmoji-specific apparel collection. The new line was designed for the for a newly launched ‘Mix and Match’ Snapchat feature.

The line offers a choice of 12 classic Ralph Lauren styles – six men’s and six women’s — including a classic double-breasted blazer, a branded racer jacket, a striped rugby shirt and a track jacket. Users will then be able to dress their character in Ralph Lauren attire and mix it with other non-branded apparel, purchasable as physical versions in stores and online.

The partnership will also include 3D Bitmoji Lenses that show users’ Bitmoji wearing a Ralph Lauren outfit. The Lens includes a “try now” feature that navigates to the wardrobe to see the full collection.