‘Message in a Bottle’ the Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2021 Men’s collection was presented online from Shanghai this past Saturday. It was one in a series of international events that will fully unveil the collection. The other locations are Paris and Tokyo, a demonstration of men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.



In a statement he calls his ‘manifesto’ Virgil said, “It’s my desire to imbue the traditional codes of luxury with my own progressive values. Nuance, like sarcasm, can be difficult to understand. Every season, my team updates ‘The vocabulary according to Virgil Abloh: A liberal definition of terms and explanation of ideas.’ Under ‘I’ for ‘Irony’: “The presence of Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton.” For all intents and nuances, I have often spelled out the interceptive reality of myself as a black man in a French luxury house. I am well aware of my responsibilities. Rather than preaching about it, I hope to lead by example and unlock the door for future generations.”

Here are some snapshots of the vibrant and quirky collection, which is in keeping with Virgil’s theme of boyhood, which sees him looking at the world through the eyes of a child: