Homegrown ethnic wear label Chidiyaa that has carved a niche of its own through its unique design sensibilities and reimagination of traditional craft just launched its monsoon 2020 capsule collection Good Old Days. The label that's aimed at the free-spirited, modern woman has created a line of saris, amalgamating craftsmanship and technique from across the country and presenting it with a fresh twist.

"We open up our memory chests and dig deep. We find photographs that speak a thousand words and anecdotes that bring laughter just like the first time we heard them. We look further and uncover aromas that transport us to another place and sounds that conjure up a vibrant image in our minds. We reminisce about the soft breeze that wafted as we sat outdoors in the mid-summer sun. With picnic baskets full of treats and fizzy orange soda that coloured our tongues equally, we heard our favourite rhythms through the crackling radio," says Pooja Rajput the founder and creative director of Chidiyaa about the idea behind the edit.

A line of ethnic saris, finished in mulmul, forms the backbone of the collection. Classic hand-printed motifs, that have become synonymous with the brand’s identity, bring to life a sanguine summer scene and the intricate tassel detailing add a playful touch to the ensembles.

The colour palette employed exudes homeliness and ranges from soft ivories to warmer tones of mustards, oranges, reds and pinks. The collection also includes a range of cotton crop tops, that add a touch of drama to the ensembles with intricate detailing like frill necklines, back buttons and angarakha style blouses.

Through her collections, Pooja pays tribute to the timeless Indian garment, the sari, and weaves an ornate tale of Indian arts and crafts through the range of techniques employed by artisans and weavers from across the country.

"It has been a breath of fresh air, working on this collection. At a time like this, we could all use a little positivity, a little pick-me-up. My biggest joy comes from unravelling years of memories shared, moments spent and laughter spread. It drove the entire design philosophy of this collection and gave birth to something so simple, but extraordinary," adds Pooja.



Good Old Days is live exclusively on Chidiyaa’s online retail channel, www.chidiyaa.com.