Sustainable fashion label Indi Moda by Manasi Kabadi has come up with an exclusive eco-friendly Independence Day special collection in tricolour.

Green Kurti

Aiming at redefining women's ethnic wear, this zero-waste brand creates upcycled clothing, home accessories and jewellery out of the textile waste that is generated from their regular collections.

Bandhani dupatta

“At Indi Moda, we have introduced a range of sustainable outfits with a local flavour for Independence Day. The garments are very versatile and we believe slow fashion is the need of the hour. This special collection consists of beautiful and elegant kurta sets and also bandhani dupattas in tricolour. If you have a white kurta set, it can be styled with these dupattas for a perfect Indian traditional look. These outfits can be styled with nice silver jewellery and Indo western footwear to complete the look,” tells Manasi.

