Unisex beauty bar, Get Gorgeous, which was earlier split across two floors has now taken over a new space. Located on the topmost floor of the same building on Lavelle Road, the larger space is spread over 3,000 square feet and overlooks UB City.

Talking about the design of the salon, Maude Abraham, Founder of Get Gorgeous Beauty Bar, said, “The design I envisioned for Get Gorgeous Beauty Bar 2.0 is a contemporary gender-fluid open space with clean lines. Something that is minimalistic yet chic. The use of a neon lighting sign and floral foliage decor are concepts that create a welcoming upbeat yet relaxing vibe. The Beauty Bar targets both men and women and is a ‘chiconomic’ destination for your beauty needs. My vision was perfectly executed by my design team and I couldn’t be happier.”

In addition to launching their larger location, the salon has also added some new treatments to its menu, such as 3D eyelash extensions, lash refill, 3D dramatic lashes, seaweed facials, power masks and globally trending manicures like Milky Ombré, Gradient Nails and Crystal Manicures.

