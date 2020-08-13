The Illuminating Highlighter range from Kay Beauty, which is a partnership between actor Katrina Kaif and Nykaa Beauty, promises to deliver a healthy glow that looks ‘lit from within.’ Created with ingredients like avocado and mango butter which work to moisturise and hydrate skin, the products have a smooth, non-gritty application.

The product is available in six different shades and is packed with undetectable shimmer particles for a subtle shine. The shades you can choose from are Frosted Ice (a cool pink tone), Champagne Fizz (light gold), Honey Glaze (neutral gold), Rosey Dew (neutral rose gold), Sunlit Gold (deep gold) and Copper Shine (deep rose gold).

Commenting on this collection, Katrina Kaif said, "This is just the kind of product to make your best features pop or give you beautifully defined cheekbones. Just one stroke can create an extremely dewy glow and glam up your everyday look in no time. Once you have applied a swish of the highlighter, you will be surprised at how easily it blends to give your face a luminous sheen while contouring it. The lightweight formula is super longwearing too, so no need for touch-ups. Don’t forget to use different shades or mix and match and get creative for just the perfect look and the mood you want!"

Rs.799. Available online.

