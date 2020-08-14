Also, to honour the brilliant minds of every Indian, especially women like Shakuntala Devi, on this special occasion, Senco Gold & Diamonds has associated with the Vidya Balan starrer movie Shakuntala Devi and has launched the traditional handcrafted Jhumka collection. The handcrafted gold jhumkas are designed perfectly with a blend of inspiration from both the Indian mythology and the contemporary choice.

Earrings from Senco's Jhumka Collection

The royal crafted Ghoonghroon Jhumka, Filigree crafted traditional gold flower Jhumka, traditional long gold Indian cage Jhumka, Mayurpankh Filigree Jhumka and Indowestern Umbrella Jhumka, all of them are the shining example of the finest craftsmanship that Senco Gold & Diamonds is known for.

“It is a day of great significance and celebration for every Indian. On this special occasion, we offer an unmatched array of designs to our valued customers along with the launch of our new Freedom Offer. Our widest range of latest designs across gold, platinum and diamond jewellery is a little more enticing now with this special freedom offer," says Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds.

Senco Gold & Diamonds is offering attractive discounts to customers on purchase of jewellery under this new “Freedom Offer” across its showrooms and online channels. The offer will be available until August 31.

Check out their collections at sencogoldanddiamonds. com