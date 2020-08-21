Nylangan Hindustan is a new label, which is made by women for women. Taking its name from the words ‘neel’, which means blue and angan, which is ‘courtyard’, the brand prides itself on its indigo-dyed garments that are easy, striking and minimalistic.

Boasting a range of dresses, tunics, kurtas, tops, trousers and jackets, the brand uses fabrics such as satin linen and pure cotton. Some of the dresses and kurtas feature intricate dori embroidery and functional button up features on the sides, allowing the wearer to adjust the length of slit and wear the garment as both a dress and pair it with trousers.

Rs.1,699 upwards. Available online.

