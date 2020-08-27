The iconic Peekaboo bag was born in Spring/Summer 2009. Since then, it has risen to the top of the list of Italian luxury brand, Fendi’s, most popular bags. This new campaign, featuring American actress Zoey Deutch, offers a glimpse of the new variation of the Peekaboo style for Fall/Winter 20/21.

Highlighting Zoey’s emotional connection with the Peekaboo, the video sees the actress opening the bag to reveal its inside and the bag accompanying her wherever she goes. The new version of the style has an accordion-shaped frame, which opens with a ‘deep smile.’ The bag also has inside pockets that can be interchanged with smooth leather or precious skin and personalised with your initials.

