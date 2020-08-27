Luxury label AMPM has turned to Morocco for inspiration for its Autumn/Winter collection, specifically the Le Palais De Zahia in Marrakech. De Zahia is home to the fashion icon, model and actor, Talitha Getty and is characterised by its non-conformist ‘60s luxe - a mix of European aesthetics and Moroccan sensibilities. This blend of cultures is reflected in the clothes.

Kenza, roughly translates to ‘hidden treasure’ in Arabic. The collection includes tunics, jackets, relaxed dhoti pants and scarves in signature AMPM prints in a colour palette that features shades of lime green, deep Prussian-blue and pure ivory. The Moroccan patterns are rendered with techniques such as dori work, sequin accents, single-thread embroidery and artisanal appliqué.

Priyanka Modi, Creative Director of AMPM says, "Over the course of this year, unprecedented changes and global economic setbacks have encouraged us to realign our priorities and embrace the eternal values of true luxury. Through this collection, we want our customers to invest in designs that can be consciously worn for years to come."



Available online.