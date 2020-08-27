Bringing the beach close to you, the Wanderlust Mediterranean Sea Salt Bath and Body range from Nykaa promises to pamper and soothe you during these uncertain times. Boasting long-lasting fragrance, the range includes two products - a shower gel and a body lotion.



The shower gel is enriched with aloe vera that calms the skin. The gel also nourishes the skin and has a fresh aqua fragrance. The body lotion is packed with lotus and watermelon seed extracts that prevent skin damage and lock in moisture.



“Wanderlust Bath & Body has been very well received and our customers have been showing it a lot of love. It is like a little trip to the beaches captured in a bottle," says Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands.

