The Wanderlust Mediterranean Sea Salt range from Nykaa is inspired by the oceans
Bringing the beach close to you, the Wanderlust Mediterranean Sea Salt Bath and Body range from Nykaa promises to pamper and soothe you during these uncertain times. Boasting long-lasting fragrance, the range includes two products - a shower gel and a body lotion.
The shower gel is enriched with aloe vera that calms the skin. The gel also nourishes the skin and has a fresh aqua fragrance. The body lotion is packed with lotus and watermelon seed extracts that prevent skin damage and lock in moisture.
“Wanderlust Bath & Body has been very well received and our customers have been showing it a lot of love. It is like a little trip to the beaches captured in a bottle," says Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands.