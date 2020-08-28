Designer Anjul Bhandari launched her Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, Ilaria, which is completely created at home by women artisans in Lucknow. The collection of chikankari garments feature colours like ivory, white, blush pink, mint and sage green which are muted, subtle and understated. “Considering that intimate gatherings is the ‘new normal’ we have created a mix of light and heavy ensembles that allow the luxurious craft of chikankari to be accessed for intimate occasions and weddings,” says Anjul.

Apart from the chikankari work, the peshwas, lehengas, shararas and saris bear intricate detailing like pearls, mirrors, sequins and Japanese beads. The clothes are also accented with zardosi gold and silver beads and sequins.

"After spending months in the lockdown, consumers today have become far more aware of their buying choices and would like to invest in heirloom pieces, which are timeless, and also support the Indian craft heritage. The collection is also an ode to our artisans in these trying times to ensure they sustain their livelihoods while working from home” adds Anjul, a self-taught designer who designed couture for more than 10 years, before launching her label in 2010.

