Finding the exact lipstick shade that you have in mind is not always easy. Sometimes, we’re forced to mix two colours to get the hue we want. But LipHue, an online store that specialises in custom made lipsticks is here to change all that.

Launched last year, the Hyderabad-based store uses augmented reality to give its customers exactly what they are looking for. Customers first have to sign up, then they can choose the shade by mixing various colours together and trying it on themselves using the tool on the website. Then they can pick the finish - matte, glossy, etc, - before choosing the fragrance they want. The lipstick is then handcrafted in the studio and delivered to your doorstep.

While customised lipsticks are not a novel concept in India, an AR-enabled e-store where you can mix the shades yourself without help from an expert is definitely new.

“We are in the era of personalisation and customisation, where consumers increasingly want choices tailored to their lifestyle. We want to pioneer this trend in cosmetics in India - from ‘buying the standard shade of lipsticks’ to making the impeccable one,” says Avni Sricharan, one of the co-founder of the brand.

