In Puducherry-based Naushad Ali’s Fall/Winter edit, the designer celebrates the nostalgia associated with the former French town of the ’50s and ’60s. The collection, which is now available at Ffolio, features a line-up of jumpsuits, pleated trousers, fit and flare dresses, shirts and cropped jackets. “This edit has a lot of references from life in Pondicherry in the ’50s and ’60s, which we arrived at after visiting museums, and looking at archival images and portraits to see how people used to dress,” says the designer, adding, “Actually, you still see people dressed that way in town, which I think is beautiful.”

An ensemble from the Fall/Winter collection

So far, Naushad, who launched his label back in 2014, has been known for his minimalist approach to fashion, use of muted hues and lightweight cotton fabrics. This time around, he has experimented extensively with cotton velveteen and handwoven mulberry silk, and has presented a colour story that is bold and vibrant — think mint green, mustard yellow, brick red and dusty pink. Why? “Because people are looking for something cheerful amidst all this gloom,” explains Naushad, who has showcased his work at the International Fashion Showcase as part of the London Fashion Week in 2019. “It’s very festive and also retro, especially the garments made from velveteen. Some of the most interesting pieces include the retro jackets, high-waisted trousers and sari blouses with South checks,” he adds.

An ensemble from the Fall/Winter collection

Apart from their current collection, he has also just launched a line of menswear in collaboration with Sundari Silks, a 20-year-old Chennai institution. “We used the store’s handwoven textiles, from ikat to hand-block-printed cotton, to create a menswear collection, which is very simple, straightforward and clean,” shares the designer, who plans to start collaborating with NGOs in a big way from January 2021.

Rs.6,500 upwards. Until December 31. At Ffolio, Vittal Mallya Road.

