When innovation and functionality are at the core of your design philosophy, you are bound to get noticed. One of celebrity-approved jewellery label Misho’s latest releases, ‘Pods’ (sterling silver earrings that are designed to hold your earpods) are testament to the fact. However, the London-based brand has been garnering a following ever since it was launched in 2016, thanks in part to its aesthetic, which is big on clean lines, architectural forms and simple geometric shapes, and in part to its impressive list of clients, which includes Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, Deepika Padukone, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Inodaya choker

An unusual duo

Over the last two months, Misho has announced two different collaborations. While the first one, with Delhi-based minimalist slow-fashion brand Bhaane was more in tune with its core philo-sophy, the latest, with Ekaya Banaras, known for its opulent Banarasi saris, lehengas and ready-to-wear had everyone waiting to see what the product of this unusual pairing would be. The result is a striking collection of necklaces, earrings and rings. “Growing up, important moments were often marked by my mother or grandmother giving me a piece of jewellery or a sari from their treasured collections and to me, with time — a sari, a necklace, an earring — these objects came to become the very definition of an heirloom. I loved the idea of combining both jewellery and heritage textiles,” shares Suhani Parekh, the designer and founder of Misho.

Gold emerald maang tikka and mini gold emerald green Inodaya earrings

Thread and metal

For this unique project the designers used recycled sterling silver and fabric off cuts, in a bid to be more sustainable in their approach. Statement pieces that are sure to be conversation starters, the jewellery brings together modern and traditional Indian sensibilities. This is seen quite distinctly in the golden Arka drop necklace, which has a pendant covered in emerald-hued Banarasi brocade. Other pieces that stand out include the Natana Multi-Colour Necklace, with pendants wrapped in emerald and fuchsia pink fabric and the Inodaya Maang Tikka, a circular maang tikka with a fabric inset within its bezel. “It’s a very thought-through and comprehensive edit so I think each piece speaks to the other to tell a little story,” states Suhani.

Talking about the reason for the collaboration, Palak of Ekaya, reveals that finding new use for excess fabric was something that has been on her mind for a while. “This was very satisfying for me because it was like giving new identity to our weaves. I’ve been trying to find use for my excess fabric for years now, and this was a great way to do it, because, I don’t think I’d want to see my fabric being used to make patchwork jackets or masks or pocket squares,” explains Palak, signing off.

Rs.6,200 upwards. Available online.

