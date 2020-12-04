There’s still a prominent lack in the number of brands providing day-to-evening dressing solutions for working women. And Sooti Studio intends to bridge that gap. Bor n during the lockdown, this label created by NIFT graduate Sharat Chandra offers convenient workwear for the confident, modern working women, including a wide range of dresses, tops, over layers and bottom wear that are affordable, elegant and high on quality.

“Our outfits are resilient and eco-friendly and crafted from naturally-sourced fabrics such as cotton, silk, ikat among others. The journey so far has been quite challenging in terms of pulling up the required resources for the production of our clothing range during the lockdown.

Also, the pandemic-led financial crunch led to lower-than-expected sales for us, but we decided to concentrate mostly on brand positioning and online marketing during the lockdown period,” says Sharat, who has an experience of nearly a decade in the apparel industry. The eco-friendly label has just come up with their winter edit, The Frenzy Saga. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest Indo-Western collection The Frenzy Saga?

The Frenzy Saga consists of thoughtfully-crafted women’s wear adorned in the rich heritage of Indian natural fabrics like silk, Chanderi and silk blends along with sedulously hand-done embellishments. The collection reflects a happy meld of grace, beauty and style and has been designed focusing on the evergreen colours and silhouettes. In order to give a festive flavour to the clothes, we have added pleats, gathers and hand embroidery using abstract patterns. There are box and knife-pleated dresses, pleated jackets, straight pants and shirts to choose from.

Tell us what will be trendy this winter festive wedding?

The world as we knew it has changed a lot post-pandemic and weddings are no exception. Women will be on the lookout for comfortable and ‘value-for-money’ outfits that can suit various occasions and are not just for weddings. The focus will now be more on multifunctional, good-looking and sustainable garments.

What are the must-haves in a winter wardrobe?

Dresses, especially long-sleeve and A-line ones will be the talk of the town and emerge as a must-have for this upcoming winter wedding wardrobe, as opposed to the traditional ethnic favourites like lehengas, anarkalis, or dupattas. The best thing about dresses is that they are convenient and long-lasting. Just accessorise them with simple jewellery to match the tone and style of the occasion, and add an extra layer of warmth during winters, by throwing over a stylish pleated jacket or blazer.

What is the biggest fashion faux pas according to you?

One of the biggest fashion blunders that I have noticed many urban women making is that they spend lavishly on buying extra-bright designer clothes which they can wear for only one mega occasion. Now, most women, across age groups, are opting for sober-yet-classy, muti-functional and easy fit clothing.

Tell us about your Summer/Spring ’21 offerings?

Our Summer/spring offerings for the next year will be launched based upon our core values of providing dignified style and look. The overarching idea will be to promote sustainable, longlasting and eco-friendly clothing and fashion.

