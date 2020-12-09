With the temperatures plummeting it's time to raise the sartorial bar with some great winter clothing options. And when it comes to look your ethnic best, homegrown brand Chidiyaa has you sorted with their new winter capsule collection aptly named In the Mood for Love.

The label's latest edit is a stunning rendition of elegance and sophistication, intertwined with comfort and warmth. Finished in Mashru Silk, the elegant line of kurta sets are handcrafted to perfection, bringing to life an image of mellow and understated beauty.

A beautiful contradiction, Mashru Silk, in itself is a product of rich, vibrant handicraft history. Crafted from an age-old weaving technique, the fabric has the luscious sheen of silk on the outside and the comfort, ease and warmth of cotton on the inside.

Pooja Rajput, the founder and creative director of Chidiyaa, tells us that she pays homage to this intricate balance and creates a line that brings the best of old-world Indian ensembles and juxtaposes it with a new-age twist, in the form of silhouettes, a rich colour palette and signature Chidiyaa motifs.

"The colour palette of the collection is a luscious amalgamation of forest greens, navy blues, earthy golds and brighter tones of magenta and deep reds. The eleven kurta sets feature Chidiyaa’s one-of-a-kind block-printed motifs that have become synonymous with the brand. Lunar imagery, stunning florals and bold geometric patterns create organised chaos, mirroring the rush of emotions we experience as we fall in love," Pooja further adds.



The collection is available exclusively on www.chidiyaa.com. Price range starts at Rs 6900.