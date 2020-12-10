Melbourne-based fashion label Forever New has just unveiled its winter edit, Celebrate Life, that has the right mix of modern and contemporary trends with flattering silhouettes and styles.

Sadie Off The Shoulder Knit Jumper

The global brand's latest edit makes for a perfect choice for intimate gatherings and everyday occasions and is an ode to everything glamourous, timeless and classic.

Westlyn Wrap Blouse



You can refresh your wardrobe with the trending shades and prints in classy silhouettes including the brand’s new shift dresses, midi dresses, casual and on-the-go jackets. Comfortable silhouettes are a key focus for the season, to get one through power-packed working days.

Kaylee One shoulder sequin dress

You can layer up in jackets, coats and blazers in classic warm shades for the cool weather. The newly launched occasion wear styles are a collection of dazzling styles for that extra cheer and glamour.